CLEARWATER — Alana Holloway, chair of First United Methodist Church of Clearwater’s Little Dress Ministry, recently learned that FUMC clothes are on their way to three different countries.
“It is so amazing how this ministry is growing and I’m so happy that FUMC is part of it,” Holloway said.
Some of the dresses made by FUMC volunteers recently arrived in the Dominican Republic.
Since 2015, volunteers at First United Methodist Church have made and sent a four-year total of 1,404 dresses, 175 skirt sets, 100 pairs of shorts, and hundreds of barrettes and headbands. They are readying another shipment this fall.
“We bless those who made them, and the children who receive them,” said the Rev. Daphne Johnson, FUMC pastor, “because a precondition for these children to attend school is clean clothes.”
For information about this and other missions of First United Methodist Clearwater, visit www.firstmethodistclearwater.org.
RCS Pinellas addresses summer hunger with Boys & Girls Clubs of the Suncoast
CLEARWATER — RCS Pinellas recently partnered with Boys & Girls Clubs of the Suncoast to address summer hunger faced by many children in Pinellas County.
RCS Pinellas will provide snacks to the children in their club for a total of four weeks. Additionally, an RCS representative will come out to teach the children about healthy relationships and boundaries, and the Boys & Girls Club youth will come to the RCS Food Bank to volunteer and learn about food insecurity.
“This partnership reminds me of the many summers I spent at the Boys & Girls Club during my childhood,” said Kirk Ray Smith, president and CEO of RCS Pinellas. “There was nothing more fun and exciting than hanging out with friends and playing indoor and outdoor games all summer long. What was also fun, was snack-time. As young kids, we expended a lot of energy and were always ‘hungry’ for a snack to reenergize ourselves. Those snacks came in little packages, but they made a huge difference. We are honored to be in a position to help these campers fuel up for a fun summer.”
RCS Pinellas will provide snacks to a total of 420 children at Northside Club, Royal Theater Club, Wood Valley Club, Pinellas Park Club, Ridgecrest Club, and Tarpon Springs Club. This will equal to 8,400 snacks.
“At the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Suncoast, we understand the importance of ensuring all of our club members have access to healthy and nutritious meals and snacks,” said Freddy Williams, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of the Suncoast. “We thank RCS for helping to provide snacks to our club members during our summer programming.”
For information on RCS, visit www.rcspinellas.org or call 727-584-3528.
Suncoast Community Church to host Time Lab Vacation Bible School
LARGO — Time Lab Vacation Bible School will be offered Monday through Friday, July 22-26, 9:30 a.m. to noon, at Suncoast Community Church, 12855 110th Ave., Largo.
Time Lab is for kids age 2 (out of diapers) through seventh grade. It will feature songs, Bible lessons, crafts, games and dramas. There is no charge.
To register, email suncoastchurchoffice@gmail.com or call 727-595-1739.
2+One to perform at St. Justin, Martyr Catholic Church
SEMINOLE — A free live concert featuring 2+One will take place Monday, July 29, 7 p.m., at St. Justin, Martyr Catholic Church, 10851 Ridge Road, Seminole.
2+One is a Christian band founded in Toledo, Ohio, by two brothers, Jacob and Zachary Scally. The band is touring in support of their album “Anchored in Faith.” The title of this album symbolizes that in the struggles and successes of life, one will remain anchored in faith.
For information about the band, visit www.2oneband.com. For information about the church, call 727-397-3312 or visit stjustinmartyr.net.
Calvary Episcopal Church to host fine arts, fashion event
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — The Calvary Fine Arts Events committee will present a special event featuring a fashion show, luncheon and musicale Saturday, Aug. 17, 1 to 4 p.m., in the parish hall at Calvary Episcopal Church, 1615 First St., Indian Rocks Beach.
Also included will be a display of art by local artists from the surrounding area. The event will serve to kick off the fall/winter series of fine arts programs presented by the church.
The theme for the afternoon will center around the sounds and sights of summer with a touch of French Impressionist influence in some of the musical selections. Matt Burke, musical director at Calvary, on keyboards, will be joined by Victoria Garcia, area harpist, and Leslie Long, choir member at Calvary.
Colette’s of Madeira Beach will showcase fashions for beach, travel, casual, business and semi-formal wear. There also will be door prizes, drawings and a Chinese auction during the luncheon.
Tickets are $20 per person and $150 per table of eight. For information and tickets, call Liz Robb at 727-580-8237.
This special summer program will help to support Calvary Fine Arts Events in its continuation of a series of musical and art programs for fall and winter 2019-20.
Peace Memorial announces concert series schedule
CLEARWATER — The Peace Memorial 2019-20 concert series will kick off with a concert featuring violist Michael Klotz and pianist Grigorios Zamparas Sunday, Oct. 13, 3 p.m., at Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, 110 S. Fort Harrison Ave., Clearwater.
Tickets are not required and seating is first come, first served. An offering will be taken with a $5 to $10 minimum suggested. Doors will open at 2:30 p.m. After the concert, there will be a light reception in the fellowship hall to meet, greet and thank the musicians.
The concerts are presented second Sundays, October through March, at the church. Following is a summary of the 2019-20 concert schedule:
• Oct. 13 — “Boundlessly Beautiful Brahms” featuring violist Michael Klotz and pianist Grigorios Zamparas. They will present an afternoon of Brahms featuring the two viola sonatas, piano intermezzi, and Hungarian Dances in a special arrangement for viola and piano.
• Nov. 10 — “Fall Back in Love” featuring jazz combo Swing State.
• Dec. 8 — “Holiday Hits & Handel” featuring the Tampa Oratorio Singers.
• Jan. 12 — “Voices & Spirits Soar” featuring the Tampa Bay Spiritual Ensemble led by artistic directors Shenita Berrian and Yetta Hansell.
• Feb. 9 — “Cupid Does Jazz” featuring the Peter & Will Anderson Trio.
• March 8 — “Honoring Ludwig” featuring the Con Brio String Quartet and Sheng-Yuan Kuan on piano.
For information, visit www.peacememorial.org or call 727-446-3001.