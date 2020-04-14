Santa's Angels hosts food drives for Pinellas families
REDINGTON BEACH – Santa’s Angels hosted a canned food drive April 3 at the Redington Beach Town Hall and Firehouse, collecting enough food for 25 to 30 local families.
According to a press release from the organization, Santa’s Angels also delivered 147 food boxes the last week of March to families in need in Pinellas County.
“We are full of joy, heartfelt, appreciative and overwhelmed for the amount of sharing and caring,” event organizers said in the press release. This is the first canned food drive, and the organization said more will follow.
During the food drive, dedicated volunteers worked all day following the guidance of the CDC with face mask and gloves, no contact, and lots of hand wash.
“We had long lines of cars. Everyone stayed in the cars and we applaud you for following the safety first guidelines.”
Santa’s Angels is in need of canned food, diapers, baby food and essentials such as cereal, laundry soap, rice, and snacks.
The organization’s next food drive will take place Friday, April 24, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Redington Beach Town Hall on 164th Street.
Santa’s Angels, a nonprofit organization, is celebrating its 34th anniversary this year. Members have helped more than 12,000 kids and families in Pinellas County. More than 40,000 new toys, 7,000 food baskets, hundreds of new bikes have been distributed with the help of Santa’s Angels volunteers. Visit the organization’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/santasangelsflorida.
Daisy Grants Fashion Show canceled, grants awarded
CLEARWATER — The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of a major fundraising event hosted by the GFWC Clearwater Community Woman’s Club.
The club’s 49th annual Daisy Grants Fashion Show and Luncheon had been scheduled to take place March 31. Four worthy local charities were to each receive grants of $2,000.
Rather than wait until the checks could be presented personally, the club made a decision to mail them to the charities. Event organizers felt that the funds were needed now more than ever.
Grants were awarded to the College Fund of Pinellas County Inc.; Eckerd Youth Alternatives Inc. dba Eckerd Connects; Starting Right, Now; and Voices of Hope for Aphasia.
The event, which boasted a theme of “just my style,” would have been presented at the Belleair Country Club with fashions provided by Patchington.
A number of local businesses had placed ads in the program which would have been distributed to the guests. The club made a decision that a program would still be printed with the information about the grant winners and the ads. The programs will be mailed to the guests, the grant recipients and the advertisers.
For information about the Daisy Grants, visit www.GFWCClearwatercommunitywomansclub.org.
The GFWC Clearwater Community Woman’s Club is a nonprofit organization. Members live the volunteer spirit. It is a member club of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, one of the world’s largest and oldest volunteer service organizations.
Church announces online GriefShare program
ST. PETERSBURG — A GriefShare program sponsored by Cornerstone Community Church will meet online from May 1 through July 24.
Sessions will take place Fridays, 10 a.m. to noon. Participants must register online at GriefShare.org. GriefShare is for anyone who has lost a loved one. The program seeks to help individuals through their grief.
For information, call the church at 727-343-7747.