CLEARWATER — On April 24, four families closed on their new, safe and affordable homes after completing the Habitat for Humanity homeownership program.
The Cottner, Daniels, Rodriguez and Ross families partnered with Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas and West Pasco Counties to build their forever homes, which they will purchase with 0% interest mortgages. The closings took place at the organization’s Clearwater office, following CDC safety guidelines.
Habitat homeownership partner families must demonstrate a need for adequate shelter, the ability to pay back a zero-interest loan and willingness to partner with Habitat to invest 350 to 450 “sweat equity” hours. These soon-to-be homeowners also completed 20 homeowner education classes, from budgeting to how to be a good neighbor, to prepare for their new chapter as homeowners.
Due to COVID-19, everyone has been forced to consider the fundamental importance of home — of having safe, decent and affordable shelter.
“During these unprecedented times, we must remember that housing is essential. Housing provides safety, stability and shelter,” said Mike Sutton, president and CEO of the affiliate. “Housing is also an integral part of healthcare. The ability to stay ‘safer at home’ or ‘shelter in place’ relies on the condition that you have a safe and adequate place to shelter in.”
Homeowners Mary Watson and Lakesha Munn closed on their Habitat homes several weeks ago. They now have the stability of a safe and affordable home to take shelter in during the pandemic.
While operations have transitioned to a remote workflow for Habitat staff and volunteer operations have come to a halt, the organization continues to move its mission forward. In the midst of the pandemic, Habitat Pinellas and West Pasco partners remain supportive of the organization’s mission to provide safe and affordable homeownership opportunities for those in need. All four of the families’ home builds were sponsored by local community partners.
The Cottner family is the affiliate’s 2020 Faith Build partner, which brings the faith community together to build alongside a deserving family. This build was funded in part by a matching grant provided by Thrivent Financial. The Daniels’ home build was sponsored in honor of Pinellas Community Foundation, who was able to join Regina on-site for a paint day before volunteer operations were required to close. The Rodriguez family build is sponsored by Bankers Financial, the company’s fourth Habitat home build. MaintenX partnered with the Ross family on their second home build with Habitat.
Girls Inc. of Pinellas to receive $20K in emergency assistance
Girls Inc. of Pinellas recently learned that it would be receiving $20,000 in emergency assistance from United Way Suncoast.
The funds are part of more than $1 million of COVID-19 emergency assistance from the United Way Suncoast’s COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund being distributed to human services agencies across the Suncoast to support housing/shelter, food, childcare, financial stability and mental health services.
“We sincerely appreciate the COVID-19 Rapid Response support from United Way Suncoast,” said Darla Otey, executive director of Girls Inc. of Pinellas. “This will help Girls Inc. of Pinellas continue to serve the girls and families that need us most as we navigate this new normal together. We knew that many of our families that typically had two working parents were now down to one or no incomes at all. With this in mind, we moved forward and waived all fees knowing that our partners could be counted on to provide the support we would need to continue our services of providing schoolwork completion support and all-day programming to school aged girls in Pinellas County. United Way Suncoast proved us right.”
Girls Inc. of Pinellas will use the funds to offer the many working parents and guardians that need a safe place for their children during school and early evening hours. They will be able to support students in completing their class assignments that they are still being required to complete for school, while creating a safe and productive environment.
“It is our job to raise funds, awareness of need, and mobilize volunteers for the critical services needed during this crisis. United Way Suncoast is proud to partner with Girls Inc. of Pinellas. This funding is immediately being put to work to support working parents and guardians that need a safe place for their children in our community,” said Jessica Muroff, CEO United Way Suncoast.
Arden Courts resident celebrates 93rd birthday during COVID-19 pandemic
PALM HARBOR — The staff at Arden Courts Memory Care Palm Harbor helped resident Mary Miller celebrate her 93rd birthday with a parade of cars in front of the community.
The parade included 12 cars, each being decorated with signs and balloons. Miller watched the parade from a safe distance. She and Arden Courts staff members wore appropriate PPE and practiced social distancing during the event.
Miller was born on a small farm in western Pennsylvania, one of identical twins. Her sister Martha, who is also turning 93, still lives in western Pennsylvania. She and Martha went to Findlay College, where Miller met her husband, James “Tony” Miller, who went to college after having served in the Navy during World War II. Miller and her husband were married in 1950 and moved to Lakewood, Ohio, where they had five children, three of whom live near Miller in Palm Harbor. During her working years, she was a teacher and then a banker.
Donors help raise funds for Gulfport Senior Center food pantry
GULFPORT — The Gulfport Senior Center Foundation recently announced that its food pantry fund is now at $5,350 thanks to generous donors who supported a call for donations.
Rachel Cataldo, the foundation board and senior center supervisor, acknowledged those who stepped forward to help keep the food pantry stocked for seniors during these challenging times.
“Thank you to all who have supported the Gulfport Senior Center’s Food Pantry,” Cataldo said in a statement. “I am so thankful for the amazing Gulfport community that is always looking for ways to help each other. With these donations to the foundation, I am proud to say that we will be able to keep the shelves stocked with the needed items for those who need it the most.”
According to a press release, those who helped establish the fund include Marlene Samuel, Kathleen Daniels, Norah Rockett, Elizabeth Wood, Donald and Fran Rogers and more.
To join them in making a donation, donors may mail a check to The Gulfport Senior Center Foundation, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport, FL 33707. Donors should write “SENIOR FOOD PANTRY” on the memo line of the check. Donors will receive a donation letter, sent to the address they provide.
The foundation office is currently closed, but the office manager is working from home to facilitate donations.
For information, email Jerryanne Hindeman mpscfoundation@tampabay.rr.com.
To make a donation of non-perishable food items to the pantry, leave the items at the Senior Center door Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Staff is available during those hours to collect and disburse them. The pantry is in need of applesauce, canned beans, canned chicken, canned fish, canned meat, canned vegetables, cooking oils, crackers, dried herbs and spices, canned or dried fruit, granola bars, instant mashed potatoes, meals in a box, nuts, pasta, peanut butter, rice, shelf-stable powdered milk, soup, stew and whole grain cereal.
RMHC Tampa Bay seeks donations
For 40 years, Ronald McDonald House Charities Tampa Bay, a nonprofit organization, has been helping children with challenging medical needs, and their families, stay close together during difficult times.
The organization does this by providing a “home-away-from-home” for families with children receiving medical treatment in Tampa Bay area hospitals. There are four Ronald McDonald Houses in the area, including three in St. Petersburg and one in Tampa, offering a total of 80 bedrooms with private baths.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ronald McDonald House Charities Tampa Bay has been forced to suspend meal volunteer groups and shift its focus to maintaining the healthiest environment possible. According to Lisa Suprenand, executive director, the organization has developed actions for its families to take while staying at the houses to remain safe.
“Our families are already so worried about germs,” Suprenand said in a video posted on the organization’s website. “We serve the most critical of kids and they’re already immune-compromised, so this is not new to us — it’s just made it more complicated.”
Suprenand explained that the food component is a critical part of their service. Parents come back from the hospital to a “warm, home-cooked meal.” With the suspension of the program, Ronald McDonald House Charities Tampa Bay is asking for assistance so that they can continue to feed their families.
An emergency fund has been created. Donations will support operations at RMHC Tampa Bay.
For information or to make a donation, visit rmhctampabay.org/coronavirus.
Kiwanis Club of Seminole staying involved in the community
SEMINOLE — The Kiwanis Club of Seminole is celebrating its 60th anniversary along with the city of Seminole’s 50th anniversary, amidst the new normal of the coronavirus and social distancing.
The club has begun hosting its regular Thursday evening meetings at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom and will continue to do so until members feel it is safe to return to standard format.
Most of the club’s activities — such as Every Child a Swimmer and Horses for Handicapped Riding — have been postponed. The club did recently award three scholarships to help Seminole High School students with college costs. The club also added $6,000 to the Take Stock in Children program to support a deserving seventh- or eighth-grade student and give them the incentive needed to do well in high school and move on to college with paid tuition. All of these scholarships are facilitated by the Pinellas Education Foundation.
The club recently finished sewing approximately 180 masks for use by Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital. They supplied the materials and instructions. This took a lot of teamwork, in a socially distanced way, to accomplish. This took about 80 hours of volunteer work by accomplished, and novice, sewers.
Businesses show their appreciation of health care heroes
Devin Pappas, publisher of Harbor Bluffs Living Magazine, reached out to Danny Lehan, owner of Village Inn Largo and St Petersburg; Julie Weintraub, vice president of Gold and Diamond Source and founder of Hands Across the Bay; and Amanda Romero, from Mask Project of Tampa Bay, a community-based group of volunteers making masks for the Tampa Bay area.
These businesses collectively donated 100 masks along with lunch and dinner for 200 professionals who are working with the COVID-19 respiratory patients. Lehan and his team provided hot and cold sandwiches, a side, fresh fruit and pie for the lunch shift. For the dinner staff, they provided a turkey dinner with the stuffing, beans, mashed potatoes and pie.
“This is unbelievable and so appreciated especially for the night-time staff, who feel neglected sometimes,” said Sharon Hayes, CEO of Bayfront Health. Hayes also thanked all those involved in the effort as well as the community for all their support during this trying time.
VFW holds drive-up election
MADEIRA BEACH — Maintaining social distancing due to COVID-19 concerns, Madeira Beach’s Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4256 recently conducted its required annual election for officers via drive-up voting.
Post members were invited to simply drive to the post’s John’s Pass location at any time during its previously scheduled Saturday morning meeting time and vote individually. According to a press release, 31 members took part in the voting and chose to retain the post’s current commander, Ronald D. Mills, for an 11th consecutive year as post commander. Mills also serves as the Florida VFW State Surgeon and will step up to state Junior Vice-Commander in July.
Also elected as post officers were John Kieffer, Senior Vice Commander; Griff Marshall, Junior Vice Commander; John Douthirt, Quartermaster; David Cain, Chaplain; and Robert McKinley, Trustee.
In 1970, Mills was assigned to the 5th Special Forces Group in Vietnam, and was awarded the Vietnam Service Medal and two Army Commendation Medals for Meritorious Service.
“I want to thank all the members of VFW Post 4256 for their continued support throughout the last 10 years as Post Commander,” Mills said. “I am looking forward to another successful year of growth and involvement in our community. I congratulate all the newly elected officers on their willingness to step up and serve our Post during this difficult time. Be safe, practice social distancing, follow the guidelines and we hope to see all of you in the very near future.”
