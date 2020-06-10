SEMINOLE — A touchless food drive will take place Saturday, June 20, 9 a.m. to noon, at Oakhurst United Methodist Church, 13400 Park Blvd., Seminole.
Donors may drive through and pop their trunk and church volunteers will unload donations. The food drive will benefit local food pantries.
Nonperishable items sought include black beans, cold cereal, Chef-Boyardee, fruit (canned or individual), Jell-o (box or individual), jelly, macaroni and cheese, powered milk, nutritional drinks, individually packaged oatmeal, pasta, pasta sauce, pasta sides, peanut butter, potatoes (canned only), pudding (box or individual) ramen noodles, rice, soup, tomato paste, tomato sauce, tomatoes, tuna, vegetables and Vienna sausages.
Food pantry gets help from IRB HOA
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — The Indian Rocks Beach Homeowners Association provided the Beach Community Food Pantry, a mission of Calvary Episcopal Church, with a helping hand recently.
The pantry requested funds from the association to purchase a backup camera plus installation for the food pantry truck and vinyl wraps imprinted for the barrels used in collecting food during local food drives. The IRB HOA honored the request and the barrels were recently used in successful spring food drives.
The association began in 1970 as a 501(c)(4) nonprofit corporation to promote community unity.
David Kline, past director at the BCFP in Indian Rocks Beach, has been leading a small group of volunteers to ensure food is safely sorted, bagged and ready for pickup. As the need has grown, Kine said the food barrels have helped the pantry acquire more food from local drives.
“We can’t thank the IRB Homeowners Association enough for their support,” he said. “Our gratitude is beyond measure for what they’ve been able to provide us in helping to serve food to over 26 communities in Pinellas County.”
The hours currently available for prebagged food pickup are Monday and Wednesday 10 a.m. to noon and Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. Clients are asked to stop by every other week to pick up bagged food at 1615 1st St., Indian Rocks Beach. The new phone number is 727-282-4085.