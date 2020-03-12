Catholic Diocese of St. Petersburg issues new directives in response to coronavirus concerns.

Churches are the latest to feel the effects of the coronavirus.
The Roman Catholic Diocese of St. Petersburg announced March 12 that it was instituting new measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“In light of new concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus and because of our Church’s fervent respect for the dignity and value of human life, Bishop Gregory Parkes has issued three new directives to protect the health and safety of churchgoers in the Diocese of St. Petersburg,” a press release states.
Those directives include:
• The communal distribution of wine will be temporarily suspended.
• All holy water fonts will be emptied, including the baptismal font.
• Hand-to-hand and any other physical contact is to be avoided, including at the Sign of Peace.
Parishioners were also reminded to stay home from Mass, church activities and school if they are feeling sick, have a family member who is sick or have an immune system that is compromised.
“It is an act of charity to prevent the spread of a disease,” the release states. “It is not a sin to miss Mass if you are ill, coughing or have other symptoms related to coronavirus or other illnesses.”
Parkes also encourages parishioners to consider receiving communion by hand, rather than on the tongue.
Guidelines were also issued for those who deliver communion to the sick.
The releases states that Parkes and his executive staff are monitoring communications from the CDC and are prepared to take additional steps if necessary.