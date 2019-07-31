During the month of July, 18 Pinellas hotels and restaurants partnered with the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association, and RCS Pinellas for Christmas in July. Together, they will collect food to distribute to the food insecure in Pinellas County.
“For the second year in a row, we’ve been given the opportunity to partner with the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association to provide thousands of pounds of nonperishable food items for deserving children and their families, as they face food insecurity,” said Kirk Ray Smith, president and CEO of RCS Pinellas. “I’ve always believed Christmas was less about a special day or time of year, and more about a spirit, an attitude, and a call to action. Although we’re in July, it’s Christmas at RCS, and it’s Christmas for hundreds of families in need of food. Thanks to the FRLA, and all the participating businesses, it’s Christmas in July again.”
Christmas in July is an initiative where local places of business receive and decorate an RCS food barrel to collect canned goods for the whole month of July. Donations like these are vital during the summer months as food bank donations tend to dwindle.
“The Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association's Pinellas Chapter is very proud to be partnering with RCS for the second year in a row to collect food for children over the summer months, through our Christmas in July Food Drive,” said Dannette Lynch, director of membership for the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association. “We have over 15 hotels, restaurants and local businesses in Pinellas County collecting food during the month of July. Last year we collected over 1.4 tons of food and we hope to shatter that effort this year for this very important community effort.”
Participating hotels and restaurants include Sandpearl Resort, The Birchwood, Hilton St. Petersburg Carillon Park, Two Buks Saloon, Alden Suites, Sunset Vistas, Daiquiri Shak Raw Bar and Grille, Innisbrook Resort, Clear Sky Café, Clear Sky on Cleveland, Clear Sky Draught Haus, Clearwater Beach Marriott Suites on Sand Key, Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach, Hofbrauhaus St. Petersburg, Fairfield by Marriott, The Vinoy Renaissance St. Petersburg, Opal Sands Resort, and Florida Destinations.
RCS Pinellas has provided help and hope to people in need for 50 years. RCS’s mission is to feed the hungry, help families facing homelessness return to self-sufficiency, and empower survivors of domestic violence. Over 130,000 Pinellas County individuals are served annually with dignity to accomplish this mission at the RCS Food Bank, the RCS Grace House, The Haven of RCS, RCS Affordable Housing, RCS Energy Assistance Program, and RCS thrift store partnerships.
For more information on RCS, visit www.rcspinellas.org or call 727-584-3528.
Church to host Crafts and Treasures Sale
The Angel Outreach Ministry at Pasadena Community Church will host its fourth annual Crafts and Treasures Sale on Saturday, Aug. 10, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the LEC Jerger Hall, 220 70th St. S., St. Petersburg.
The sale will feature more than 48 vendors. Proceeds will benefit the less fortunate children in the community. Local artists will be offering a variety of homemade crafts, original artwork and treasures.
Food concessions will be available for purchase and there will be free parking.
For information, visit www.pasadenacommunitychurch.org.
Calvary Episcopal Church to host fine arts, fashion event
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — The Calvary Fine Arts Events committee will present a special event featuring a fashion show, luncheon and musicale Saturday, Aug. 17, 1 to 4 p.m., in the parish hall at Calvary Episcopal Church, 1615 First St., Indian Rocks Beach.
Also included will be a display of art by local artists from the surrounding area. The event will serve to kick off the fall/winter series of fine arts programs presented by the church.
The theme for the afternoon will center around the sounds and sights of summer with a touch of French Impressionist influence in some of the musical selections. Matt Burke, musical director at Calvary, on keyboards, will be joined by Victoria Garcia, area harpist, and Leslie Long, choir member at Calvary.
Colette’s of Madeira Beach will showcase fashions for beach, travel, casual, business and semi-formal wear. There also will be door prizes, drawings and a Chinese auction during the luncheon.
Tickets are $20 per person and $150 per table of eight. For information and tickets, call Liz Robb at 727-580-8237.
This special summer program will help to support Calvary Fine Arts Events in its continuation of a series of musical and art programs for fall and winter 2019-20.
Peace Memorial announces concert series schedule
CLEARWATER — The Peace Memorial 2019-20 concert series will kick off with a concert featuring violist Michael Klotz and pianist Grigorios Zamparas Sunday, Oct. 13, 3 p.m., at Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, 110 S. Fort Harrison Ave., Clearwater.
Tickets are not required and seating is first come, first served. An offering will be taken with a $5 to $10 minimum suggested. Doors will open at 2:30 p.m. After the concert, there will be a light reception in the fellowship hall to meet, greet and thank the musicians.
The concerts are presented second Sundays, October through March, at the church. Following is a summary of the 2019-20 concert schedule:
• Oct. 13 — ”Boundlessly Beautiful Brahms” featuring violist Michael Klotz and pianist Grigorios Zamparas. They will present an afternoon of Brahms featuring two viola sonatas, piano intermezzi, and Hungarian Dances in a special arrangement for viola and piano.
• Nov. 10 — ”Fall Back in Love” featuring jazz combo Swing State.
• Dec. 8 — ”Holiday Hits & Handel” featuring the Tampa Oratorio Singers.
• Jan. 12 — ”Voices & Spirits Soar” featuring the Tampa Bay Spiritual Ensemble led by artistic directors Shenita Berrian and Yetta Hansell.
• Feb. 9 — ”Cupid Does Jazz” featuring the Peter & Will Anderson Trio.
• March 8 — “Honoring Ludwig” featuring the Con Brio String Quartet and Sheng-Yuan Kuan on piano.
For information, visit www.peacememorial.org or call 727-446-3001.