ST. PETE BEACH — The Thrift Shop of Pass-A-Grille Beach Community Church kicked off its 61st consecutive year of service to the community Sept. 10.
The shop stocks only new and gently used items. In addition to the extensive women’s and men’s departments, jewelry, paintings, pots, pans, dishware, small appliances, linens, books, games and toys are among the items that fill the shelves.
“Our dedicated volunteers welcome the opportunity to continue the tradition of community service this year and many years to come,” said Carol Sigmund, shop manager, in a press release.
All proceeds support local charities such as Clothes for Kids, Habitat for Humanity, Salvation Army, Pinellas Hope and church missions.
The shop is located on the corner of 17th Avenue and Pass-A-Grille Way. It is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.
Prince of Peace to present organ recital
LARGO — The Art for Faith’s Sake concert series will open with an organ recital Sunday, Oct. 27, 3 p.m., at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 455 Missouri Ave., Largo.
Dr. Christopher Gage will perform on the Austin organ a varied program showcasing musical influences of the Protestant Reformation. This hour-long program will present a survey of numerous styles and developments that evolved out of the Reformation, and features composers spanning four centuries. Gage, the director of music at Overbrook Presbyterian Church in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, will perform the monumental Passacaglia in C minor by Johann Sebastian Bach, the Introduktion und Passacaglia by 19th-century German composer Max Reger, Three Jazz Preludes by the contemporary composer Johannes Michel, and more.
The concert is free and open to the public. A free-will offering will be collected. A reception to follow in the Parish Hall. For information, call 727-585-9969 or visit poplargo.org/worship-music/art-for-faiths-sake.
SAP to present ‘Hunchback of Notre Dame’ dinner theater
Synchrony Arts Productions will present a dinner theater performance of “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” on Saturday, Oct. 26, at Good Samaritan Church, 6085 Park Blvd., Pinellas Park.
Dinner will start at 6 p.m. and will be followed by the show at 7 p.m. Concessions will be available for purchase. Tickets are $25 for general seating. Call 727-269-3343.
SAP is a theatrical group whose members have diverse developmental challenges. The plot centers on Quasimodo, the deformed bellringer of Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral, and his struggle to gain acceptance into society while saving a gypsy girl framed for murder.
David Phelps to perform at First Baptist Church
ST. PETERSBURG — Dove and Grammy Award-winning recording artist David Phelps will perform Friday, Oct. 11, 7 p.m., at the First Baptist Church, 1900 Gandy Blvd. N., St. Petersburg.
Once a childhood musical prodigy from Tomball, Texas, Phelps earned a bachelor’s degree in music from Baylor University. Since then, he has become a nationally celebrated vocalist. Perhaps best known as the powerful tenor for the multiple Grammy and Dove Award-winning Gaither Vocal Band, Phelps is constantly building on a career that has already been groundbreaking. Emerging as a leading voice in contemporary Christian music, Phelps has been winning the hearts of audiences all over the world for more than two decades.
This event, presented by Carpenter’s Son Productions, also will feature Phelps’ musical entourage, including daughters Callie and Maggie Beth, and will showcase many of the songs from Phelps’ “Hymnal” recording.
For tickets and information, visit www.itickets.com or www.davidphelps.com.
Church to host Homespun Arts and Craft Show
LARGO — The Homespun Arts and Craft Show will be presented Saturday, Oct. 12, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1498 Rosery Road NE, Largo.
The show will feature as many as 95 local artists and craftspeople selling unique, handcrafted items at the indoor-outdoor show. Door prize drawings will be held throughout the day. Food will be available for purchase. Attendees may also purchase a pumpkin at the St. Paul Pumpkin Patch across the street. The $1 cost of admission benefits local outreach missions of the United Methodist Women that serve the homeless, the hungry and the elderly of Pinellas County.
Peace Café marks 10-year milestone
CLEARWATER — Peace Café is celebrating 10 years of feeding the homeless, near-homeless, the working poor who need to stretch their limited budgets, and anyone who is hungry Thursdays at Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, 110 S. Fort Harrison Ave., Clearwater.
In 2009, a men’s group formed at Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church for coffee and fellowship and quickly determined they wanted to provide sandwiches for the homeless on a once-a-month basis. Peace Café now serves an average of 100 hot meals on three Thursdays and soup and sandwiches on one Thursday. The initial space that could only accommodate 56 people sitting down to eat dinner was reconfigured to allow 88, and by using another classroom to allow for 120 diners to be served.
In recent months the number of diners has increased up to 145 being the most served on a given night.
Other churches have joined in to support this ministry, such as First United Methodist of Clearwater, Chapel by the Sea, St. Paul United Methodist and Joy of the Gospel Ministries.
“Without these volunteers and our serving partners such as the North Pinellas Women’s Club, Northwoods Presbyterian and numerous others, this ministry would not be possible,” said Dan Johnson, coordinator for Peace Memorial.
For information, call 727-446-3001.
Beth-El Shalom to celebrate Rosh Hashanah
ST. PETERSBURG — Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, will be celebrated Sunday, Sept. 29, 6 p.m., at Beth-El Shalom Messianic Congregation, 1701 29th Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Attendees will hear the shofar blown close to 100 times and will taste special Rosh Hashanah foods.
All are welcome and admission is free. For information and to register, call 727-345-7777, email Rabbi@Jewishheritage.net or visit www.Jewishheritage.net.