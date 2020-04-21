Three sisters donate masks to Belleair community
BELLEAIR — When coronavirus closed schools and colleges, the Singer sisters decided they wanted to do something meaningful with their time at home. And when they learned they could acquire a bulk order of surgical masks through their father’s work, the girls formulated a plan.
The sisters are Kylie Singer, 23, recently graduated from Florida State University and is now gaining clinical experience in dermatology before starting physician assistant school; Kendall Singer, 20, is a current advertising major and entrepreneurship minor at Florida State University; and Kasey Singer, 17, is a high school junior at Clearwater Central Catholic.
Over the course of two weeks in April, the sisters ordered, sorted, packaged, labeled, and distributed 3,500 surgical masks to organizations and individuals in the Belleair area.
They worked with Belleair Commissioner Mike Wilkinson, Police Chief Rick Doyle, and other town of Belleair employees in order to get the masks to those who needed them the most. All masks were heat sealed into packs of two, labeled with a sticker from the girls, and handled with gloves and extreme caution throughout the process.
A bulk shipment of masks went to condo residents in Belleair, with each doorstep in the Residential Property Development and Pelican Place condos receiving two masks. The recipients were identified as older and more likely to be at-risk for the virus.
Masks were also donated to the RPD guard station, the Pinellas County court system, the Arc of Tampa Bay, local medical offices, and local businesses such as Belleair Market and Belleair Coffee. Several hundred masks were also allocated to the Belleair Police Department for distribution to residents in-need and to the recreation department for inclusion in Belleair’s Community Outreach Program for grocery delivery.
While the Singers did reach out to local hospitals and first responders, those organizations were not in need of this type of mask at the time.
Volunteers still going strong in Indian Rocks Beach
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — When Indian Rocks Beach Mayor Cookie Kennedy saw a need for residents, she knew who to call.
Kennedy assembled leaders from three local nonprofits: IRB Action 2000 Inc., IRB Homeowners Association and the Rotary Club. She asked for volunteers to create a community support initiative.
The first step was to create a one-page list of resources. This included local, state and national resources for the latest information on COVID-19. The list also included local hotline numbers, grocery and pharmaceutical information and local restaurant take-out hours.
The second step was focused on IRB’s most vulnerable residents — those 60 and older with no family support. An initiative called Shop and Drop for IRB Seniors was quickly created. A postcard was mailed to all IRB residents explaining the program.
The Shop and Drop for IRB Seniors program, staffed by HOA and A2K volunteers, went live March 31. In the first week, the program received 16 inquiries. Three volunteers picked up selected items and delivered them to the seniors.
Many high-risk residents have requested this as a weekly service until the stay-at-home order is lifted.
“It’s so rewarding to be a part of this neighbor helping neighbor effort,” said John Ashby, A2K president. “And we are excited, too, that Indian Shores has asked for our assistance setting up a similar program for their community.”
“The nonprofits in IRB have done incredible work in our community, offering family events, beautification and preservation programs over the past 20 years,” said Kennedy. “They have really stepped up to help the community during this time of crisis, with volunteers dedicating their skills, time and efforts to support our community. IRB is a special place with special people. Together we are stronger and making a difference.”
For more information on the Shop and Drop for IRB Seniors program, call 727-293-1664 or visit www.irbaction2000.com.
Dunedin Cares Inc. helps those who are ‘food insecure’
DUNEDIN — Dunedin Cares Inc. in Dunedin continues to hand out food Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon at 1630 Pinehurst Drive in Dunedin.
“Typically, we help about 25 to 30 families on any given weekday,” said Kristina Garcia, who serves as secretary in the organization’s board of directors. “Currently, we are in the triple digits. We give away meats, breads, fruits, milk, cheese, desserts and personal products as well — to help keep families in our Pinellas community going.”
According to Garcia, the organization is practicing safe social distancing during the current pandemic.
Dunedin Cares Inc. food pantry opened its doors in November 2015.
According to the Dunedin Cares website, members of the Dunedin Social Services committee found through research and surveys that there were pockets of people in the community who were “food insecure,” often due to lost jobs, illness, financial setbacks or medical bills.
“What little money they had was used to pay rent and utilities having to cut back on food,” the website explains. “There were very few food pantries in Dunedin. The local churches attempted to provide food, clothing, pay utility bills, but were not staffed to fill the overall need.”
Ed Hughes and recruited board members took action, forming Dunedin Cares Inc., a Florida corporation with 501(c)(3) nonprofit status.
The board of directors of Faith Lutheran Church stepped up when members learned Dunedin Cares was looking for a permanent location for its food pantry. The church’s board allowed Dunedin Cares Inc. to operate the food pantry in a room located in the back of the church.
Currently, Dunedin Cares is asking local businesses, churches, civic organizations and individuals to participate in the Peanut Butter and Jelly Challenge. Donations will help the organization stock their shelves to meet the anticipated increase summer need when children — who normally receive free or reduced rate lunches in public schools — will be on summer vacation. The food pantry needs peanut butter, jelly, canned tuna, canned chicken, oatmeal, cereal, pancake mix, maple syrup, mac and cheese and canned spaghetti. The food pantry discourages the donation of bulk containers.
The challenge runs through May 15. The group that weighs in the most amount of items needed will be named the 2020 winner. The winner will enjoy civic pride, bragging rights and the coveted peanut trophy.
For more information about Dunedin Cares and the Peanut Butter and Jelly Challenge, visit dunedincares.org.
Silverliners International seeks new members
Silverliners International, a social and philanthropic organization of current and former flight attendants from any airline, is seeking new members in the Tampa Bay area.
Meetings are held third Tuesdays at local restaurants. Attendees are encouraged to come share stories. The association is celebrating its 66th year, has chapters nationwide, and supports Paul Newman’s Hole in the Wall Camp as well as local charities.
For information, email Barbara Bukata at bjb330@gmail.com or call 727-501-5900.
Brides for the Arts Wedding Expo set
LARGO — The Brides for the Arts Wedding Expo will take place Sunday, Oct. 11, noon to 3 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Cost is $5 in advance and $8 the day of the event. To preregister, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/brides-for-the-arts-wedding-expo-tickets-93145816645.
The expo will allow couples to interact with selected vendors who can fulfill their wedding needs. Attendees will see the latest wedding trends. There will be prize drawings and guided tours of the most-requested wedding locations in and around Largo Central Park. Proceeds from this event will benefit CPPAC theatre camp scholarships.
Girl Scouts of West Central Florida announces new CEO
Girl Scouts of West Central Florida recently named Mary Pat King as the council’s new chief executive officer, effective April 13.
“I am so excited to welcome Mary Pat to Girl Scouts of West Central Florida,” said Laura Webb, GSWCF board president. “We are ecstatic to bring her experience and accomplished leadership to our team as we continue our organization’s momentum. We interviewed so many stellar candidates through this process, but her background in nonprofit development, fundraising, education and partnership management ultimately made her the obvious choice. This was evident by the unanimous vote from our board of directors. She brings a great vision for how to lead our council into the future. And her being one of our Girl Scout moms and a troop helper only makes it that much more perfect.”
The search to find a new CEO began in November 2019 and culminated with a recommendation to the board in late March. More than 100 executive professionals from a variety of backgrounds expressed interest in the position. That was narrowed down to fewer than a dozen candidates for initial interviews.
King exhibits a strong combination of nonprofit executive experience, corporate relations and exceptional leadership skills. She transitions to GSWCF from the National Parent Teacher Association, where she served as the director for education and leadership development for the last three years. She was previously the organization’s director of programs and partnerships.
King has extensive experience working in the nonprofit sector. She held senior leadership positions with the American Diabetes Association, Vanguard Communications and Safe Kids Worldwide. In these roles, she’s helped to raise more than $10 million through corporate sponsorships, grants and special events.
King lives in Palm Harbor with her family. She is a Girl Scout alum.
“Leading an organization like Girl Scouts of West Central Florida is truly a dream come true,” said King. “As a Girl Scout mom and alum, I have firsthand experience of the tremendous impact of Girl Scouts. That’s why I am excited to sustain GSWCF’s momentum and propel us from great to extraordinary in the years ahead. We will focus on expanding our reach to as many girls as possible across our eight-county footprint,” noted King.
Food drive planned for Beach Community Food Pantry
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — The Beach Community Food Pantry is in dire need of nonperishable items.
A communitywide food drive will be held Saturday, April 25. Donation boxes will be placed at the following Indian Rocks Beach restaurants:
- 18 on the Rocks, 2405 Gulf Blvd.
- Guppy’s on the Beach, 1701 Gulf Blvd.
- Slyce Pizza Bar, 311 Gulf Blvd.
- PJs Oyster Bar, 415 Second St.
- TJ's Italian Café, 1515 Gulf Blvd.
For those who would rather not leave their home, volunteers from the Indian Rocks Homeowners Association will be picking up donated items between 2 and 5 p.m. Items should be left in a bag by the mailbox. Pick up will be in IRB only.
Some needed items include peanut butter, jelly, jam, canned vegetables, canned meat and fish, canned soup, canned fruit, pasta, pasta sauce, cereal, oatmeal, rice, and dry pet food.
Anona United Methodist Church to host Pop the Trunk event
LARGO — In an effort to collect food donations for RCS, Pop the Trunk will take place Saturday, May 9, 9 a.m. to noon, at Anona United Methodist Church, 13233 Indian Rocks Road, Largo.
Anona United Methodist is asking its congregation and local community members to fill their trunks with nonperishable, high protein food donations for RCS, a premier community-based agency providing help and hope to people in need. Donors can visit the church during the event and follow the signs to a drive-in and drop-off food donation area. Donors should remain in their car and “pop the trunk” so that Anona volunteers, who will be wearing protective gear, can safely remove donations from the vehicle.
Saturday, May 9, was the original date of the National Association of Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, but due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic, it was postponed. Food banks like RCS rely heavily on national food drives and donations, so Anona wanted to step up to help. Because safety is the church’s top priority, Anona will be following the Pinellas County guidelines of no parking and no socializing. Anona volunteers will also be wearing gloves and masks.
Those unable to donate food but still interested in supporting RCS can mail a check to Anona and write “RCS FOOD” in the memo line.
On March 8, volunteers, staff, and community members from Anona United Methodist Church packed over 25,000 meals for RCS. Those meals have played an integral role in supporting families recently. Participating in the event were four United Methodist Churches in Pinellas County, including Anona United Methodist Church, Palm Harbor UMC, Pasadena Community Church, and St. Paul UMC Largo. The churches partnered together to hold a food-packing event to pack 100,000 meals for residents in Pinellas County. During the week leading up to March 8, Anona volunteers also packed 500 sacks of food for children in food-insecure homes from Ridgecrest Elementary, worked on a Habitat for Humanity home, and spent an entire day beautifying Seminole Middle School including transforming the staff lunchroom — all as part of Anona’s Mission Week.
To learn more about Anona United Methodist Church, visit www.anona.com/welcome/. To learn more about RCS, visit rcspinellas.org.