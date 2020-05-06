ST. PETERSBURG — Bishop Gregory Parkes announced the celebration of Mass will resume in the Diocese of St. Petersburg starting Monday, May 11.
The celebration of Mass had been suspended since March 18 in an effort to help curb the spread of COVID-19, a highly transmittable respiratory disease that disproportionately affects the elderly.
Parishes will be allowed to host daily morning Mass, Mondays through Saturdays, Parkes said in a press release May 4, but no date has yet been set for the return of Sunday Mass.
Bishop said social distancing will be required for those not living in the same household, adding that churches and halls will not be allowed to exceed 25% occupancy.
Parishioners will be urged to wear face masks and there will be no shared hymnals or missalettes, no collection baskets passed around and no physical contact, such as hand handing or handshaking, he said.
“If everyone does their part, we can be joyfully present, even as we adjust to these changes,” Parkes said. “For this moment in history, this is what we are called to do, as we honor each life given to us by God and show charity for the well-being of our neighbors.”
Parkes urges those who are elderly, ill or those who have underlying conditions to remain home at this time.
While parishes will be allowed to host Mass, not all may choose to do so, he said. Congregates are asked to reach out to their local parish for details.