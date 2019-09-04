CLEARWATER —The Nu Beta Oxmega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., in partnership with Youth Development Initiatives Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, will host the ninth annual Gospel Celebration on Saturday, Sept. 28, 8:30 a.m. to noon, at Matheos Hall, 409 Old Coachman Road, Clearwater.
The event provides funding for scholarships and the ability to enhance family and community support for participants in a comprehensive youth development program. The fundraiser will feature a concert by Beverly Crawford. Rod Carter of WFLA will serve as the master of ceremonies.
Cost for breakfast and concert is $40. Cost for concert only is $30. Visit pinellasydi.org.
Temple New Jerusalem to celebrate Rosh Hashana
PALM HARBOR — Temple New Jerusalem, a Messianic Synagogue, will celebrate Rosh Hashana — New Year or Feast of Trumpets — Sunday, Sept. 29, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., at 6900 County Road 95, Palm Harbor.
The event will feature traditional, liturgical holiday worship, Davidic dancing and Torah service, followed by an inspiring holy day message from Rabbi Michael Stepakoff. There will be programs for youth of all ages. Organizers will serve apples dipped in honey, round challah, and an Oneg in the social hall immediately following the service. All are welcome. No tickets required.
Doors will open at 7 p.m.
For information, visit www.TempleNJ.org or call 727-900-1756.
Church to host arts and crafts festival
PINELLAS PARK — An arts and crafts festival will be held Saturday, Nov. 23, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Calvary Chapel St. Petersburg, 8900 U.S. 19 N., Pinellas Park.
Admission is free. Local artists will display handmade items at this outdoor festival. Attendees will find holiday gifts, home décor, jewelry, food and more available for purchase. Funds raised from participants' registrations will help support Calvary Kids summer activities.
For information, call 727-577-7705.
GriefShare support group to meet
LARGO — Beginning Sept. 5, a GriefShare support group will meet Thursdays, 6 to 8 p.m., in the Christian Life Enrichment Center at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1498 Rosery Road NE, Largo.
GriefShare is a weekly grief support group. This session will meet for 12 weeks. The program is open to anyone over the age of 18 who has suffered the loss of a loved one. The program offers an opportunity to share the journey through grief with others who understand. The program workbook costs $18.
For information and to register, email stephenministry@stpaulumc.org.
PAG Thrift Shop set to reopen for season
ST. PETE BEACH — The Thrift Shop of Pass-A-Grille Beach Community Church will begin its 61st consecutive year of service to the community Tuesday, Sept. 10.
The shop stocks only new and gently used items. In addition to the extensive women's and men's departments, jewelry, paintings, pots, pans, dishware, small appliances, linens, books, games and toys are among the items that fill the shelves.
“Our dedicated volunteers welcome the opportunity to continue the tradition of community service this year and many years to come,” said Carol Sigmund, shop manager, in a press release.
All proceeds support local charities such as Clothes for Kids, Habitat for Humanity, Salvation Army, Pinellas Hope and church missions.
The shop is located on the corner of 17th Avenue and Pass-A-Grille Way. It is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.