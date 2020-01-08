Fit Over 50 expo promotes senior health, wellness

SEMINOLE – Seminole Recreation hosts its Fit Over 50 Health and Wellness Expo Thursday, Jan. 30, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Holland G. Mangum Recreation Complex, 9100 113th St. N.
Now in its 18th year, this free annual event targets seniors in the greater Seminole area.
“It was originally designed to bring some health and wellness businesses together with the senior community to help them out if they were looking for a chiropractor or an orthopedist or an ear doctor or eye doctor,” said Duane Crandall, recreation program coordinator. “We bring those kinds of specialists in to connect them with seniors. Many of them also do free screenings at the expo.”
This year’s vendors include Bob Evans Hearing Aid Center, which will offer free hearing screenings. Other vendors include a chiropractor providing free spine and neck screenings and an acupuncturist, Crandall said. “We’ll have more homeopathic and Eastern (medicine).”
There are also many non-medical vendors attending the expo, he added. “We have businesses that aren’t directly related to health, but wellness encompasses everything.”
The Neighborly Care Network, Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office and Seminole Fire Rescue will also be in attendance.
In total, there will be about 60 vendors, Crandall said. Cost is $50 for general registration and $75 for preferred vendors, which will set up in the recreation center lobby.
Businesses and organizations interested in participating in the expo should email dcrandall@myseminole.com or call 727-391-8345.
Seniors attending Fit Over 50 will also be treated to a free buffet lunch. A balloon artist will also perform and create balloon animals throughout the event.
“This is a big event for us. We get a lot of seniors that come to it, so it’s a very popular one,” Crandall said. “We feed them well and we connect them with the services they need, and that brings them back year after year.”