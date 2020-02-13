ST. PETERSBURG — A therapeutic dance class for persons dealing Parkinson’s disease is held Tuesdays, 10:45 a.m. to noon, at Azalea Recreation Center, 1600 72nd St. N., St. Petersburg.
“Dancing Through Parkinson’s” is provided through a partnership between Neuro Challenge and the city of St. Petersburg.
The classes are free.
“Research shows that therapeutic dance classes improve mobility, balance and gait, ability to walk, stiffness, slowness of movement, resting tremors and some non-motor features associated with Parkinson’s including anxiety, sleep disorders and pain,” Neuro Challenge said in a press release.
This form of therapeutic dancing will be a featured activity at the 2020 Parkinson’s Expo scheduled for Feb. 29 at the Bradenton Area Convention Center. The expo is free and open to people with Parkinson’s and their caregivers, allied healthcare professionals, and the public.
The expo will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Boxed lunch, coffee and water will be provided at no charge. Registration is required; email NeuroChallenge.org.
For more information about the expo or the Azalea dance classes, call 941-926-6413.