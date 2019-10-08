LARGO — A new music therapy-based educational series for caregivers will be presented beginning Thursday, Oct. 10, at Elmcroft of Pinecrest, 1150 Eighth Ave. SW, Largo.
Sponsored by Elmcroft of Pinecrest and Suncoast Hospice, the program meets second Thursdays at 10 a.m. Attendees will learn how to use music to relax and to enhance the quality of life for those with dementia and Alzheimer’s as well as for caregivers.
Upcoming program topics include:
• Oct. 10 — Moving through the Day: Incorporate songs and music into the day to cue tasks and provide a time structure for activities of daily living.
• Nov. 14 — Match the Move: Understand how to use the intensity of songs and music to control moods.
• Dec. 12 — Quality of Music: Learn music-based or music-supported activities to enhance the quality of life.
Reservations are required. To reserve a spot, email Sue Osborne at sue.osborne@elmcroft.com or call 727-581-8142. Light refreshments will be served.
NOPE plans candlelight vigil
LARGO — The Narcotics Overdose Prevention and Education Task Force of Pinellas County will host a candlelight vigil Thursday, Oct. 17, 7 p.m., at Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive, Largo.
The vigil will be held in memory of those who have died in the county from drug and/or alcohol related incidents and in recognition of the many people in the community who are suffering from addiction. Anybody who has lost a family member or friend to drugs or alcohol is asked to bring a picture to place on the memorial wall the night of the vigil.
Seating will be provided. For information, visit www.nopepinellas.org.
Sun Coast Osteopathic Foundation awards community grants
LARGO — The Sun Coast Osteopathic Foundation recently announced the recipients of its 2018-19 Community Grant Program. Recipients include:
• Clearwater Free Clinic, medication and medical records
• Community Dental Clinic, emergency dental care
• Disability Achievement Center, equipment and home modifications
• Beds for Babies, Healthy Start Coalition
• Homeless Empowerment Project, dental services
• Lighthouse of Pinellas, rehabilitation for the sight-impaired
• Oral Cancer Cause, community outreach/education
• Ruth’s Promise, adult day program for dementia patients and caregivers
• UMC Suncoast, parent support/training to raise healthy kids
• YMCA of the Suncoast, LiveStrong Program for cancer survivors
The Community Grant Program is open to all area organizations that support the health of those most vulnerable in our communities. The above recipients bring the total funds distributed since inception to $281,000. Grants are awarded yearly with a submission deadline of May 31st.
The Sun Coast Osteopathic Foundation is an independent, 501(c)(3) public nonprofit with a mission to improve the health and quality of life in Central Pinellas County.
The Foundation supports its mission not only through the Community Grant Program, but also by providing educational scholarships for Osteopathic medical students and other healthcare professionals, with a priority to those intending to practice locally, and through Spring Health Fling, a community outreach event.
For information, call Audrey C. Wood at 727-483-0661 or email admin@SunCoastOsteopathic.org.
Mease Countryside to host infant loss awareness event
PALM HARBOR — Mease Countryside Hospital’s Labor and Delivery team members will host a lantern lighting and stroll to honor babies who have passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 5:30 p.m., at John Chestnut Park, Pavilion 8, 2200 East Lake Road, Palm Harbor.
Parents, family members and friends are invited to join the group in lighting a candle in honor of the babies. Babies will be recognized by name if families share that information.
October is National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month. For information or to RSVP, email MCHForeverFootprints@BayCare.org.
DOH Pinellas to host Flu Boo event
The Florida Department of Health urges all Floridians older than 6 months to get their vaccinations before Halloween on Oct. 31.
While Florida's flu season peaks in the early months of the year, early vaccination ensures protection during the holiday season when many gather for celebrations and family events. The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County will be hosting its sixth annual Flu Boo on Saturday, Oct. 26, 9 a.m. to noon, at John Hopkins Middle School, 701 16th St. S., St. Petersburg.
Participants will not only be eligible to receive free flu shots, but there will be crafts and candy, the opportunity to receive free hepatitis A shots and plenty of patient educational information.
In addition to taking precautions such as proper handwashing and sanitizing frequently-handled surfaces, it's important to avoid the flu by getting the seasonal flu vaccine each autumn. Flu strains change from year to year, so a new vaccine is needed at the start of each season. It takes about two weeks after vaccination for your body to develop protection against the flu.
DOH Pinellas offers these important flu reminders:
• You cannot catch the flu from the flu shot. The viruses used to make the vaccine are dead, and incapable of causing the illness.
• While certain people may feel tired and achy the day after the shot, that is a normal response as the immune system develops antibodies. Those symptoms pale in comparison to the high fever, body aches and other symptoms a full-blown case of the flu can bring.
For information about the Flu Boo or how to get a flu vaccine at DOH Pinellas, call 727-824-6900 or visit www.FluFreeFlorida.com.
SAGES to bring ‘Denying Gravity’ to area residents
Pasco County Fire Rescue and Clearwater Fire Rescue will help raise awareness of fall prevention techniques for seniors with a unique free theater event.
“Denying Gravity,” a life-saving play performed by SAGES Theater Inc., will be presented Sunday, Oct. 20, 2 p.m., at Heritage Springs Clubhouse, 11345 Robert Trent Jones Parkway, Trinity; and Sunday, Oct. 27, 2 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Doors open at 1 p.m. for both performances.
Admission is free for “Denying Gravity,” an award-winning play. Through the magic of live theater, the audience becomes engaged with the senior actors on stage, dealing with challenging issues faced by older Americans. Audiences leave empowered and motivated by fall prevention awareness.
This original, one-act play by local playwright Linda Goldman, 73, provides a roller coaster experience with twists and turns between comedy and drama. A minor misstep interrupts a retiree’s busy life and she finds, like Alice, she’s fallen down a rabbit hole into the realm of the unexpected. Each choice she makes leads to the audience either nodding with laughter or shaking their heads with tears as they follow her journey from start to finish.
With falls being the leading cause of injury and death for adults 65 and older, the message delivered on stage is saving lives. Actual EMTs from the fire rescue departments are cast in exciting cameo roles. The performances are free and open to the public. SAGES Theater Inc. is a 501c3 nonprofit organization
For information, visit www.sagestheater.org.