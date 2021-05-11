After announcing that all but one of the large COVID-19 vaccination sites managed by the Department of Health in Pinellas and county government would be closing, DOH announced May 10 that its centers would soon be offering appointments again.
Starting the week of May 17, free vaccinations will be available by appointment on a rotating schedule at St. Petersburg, Clearwater and a mid-county location.
Appointments are available by calling 727-824-6931.
Appointments will be available on Monday, Wednesday and Friday in St. Petersburg and Clearwater and on Tuesday and Thursday at the mid-county center.
Officials say appointments at the center in Pinellas Park will be available when it reopens during the week of May 24.
DOH-Pinellas offers the two-dose Pfizer vaccine to those 16 years of age and older. Minors need to be accompanied by a parent for their vaccinations.
According to a report from the state DOH, as of May 8, 440,992 vaccine doses have been administered in Pinellas, including 89,306 receiving only a first dose and 351,686 completing the one- or two-dose series.
For more information on how to get vaccinated in Pinellas, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/vaccines/.
For information about DOH-Pinellas, visit www.PinellasHealth.com or follow us on Twitter @HealthyPinellas.