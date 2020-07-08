Your child’s good health shouldn’t take the summer off. Now’s a great time to make sure that sports and school physicals are taken care of and immunizations are completed.
With precautions for COVID-19 in place, the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County is again offering its annual summer back to school clinic services to students in advance of the 2020-2021 school year.
Children and youth entering kindergarten through grade 12 can receive services.
With funding from the Juvenile Welfare Board of Pinellas, and support from the Pinellas County School Board, the DOH-Pinellas’ school-based health clinics will provide school, sports and well-child physicals, including immunizations, at no cost for clients in need. Vision screenings will be provided by Preserve Vision Florida. Assistance for glasses and exams for qualifying clients will be available.
The services will be provided at no cost by appointment only from July 7 to Aug. 11.
For appointments, call 727-249-7591 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. A parent or legal guardian must bring the child’s immunization and medical records and must be present for the child to receive services.
Appointment hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Thursday. The service locations are at these school-based health clinic locations:
• Pinellas Park High School, 6305 118th Ave. N., Largo
• Gibbs High School: 850 34th St. S., St. Petersburg
• Boca Ciega High School: 924 58th St. S., Gulfport
Please note that staff will be taking these precautions to protect you:
• Everyone entering will be asked screening questions
• One adult per family may enter, unless two or more children are younger than
12
• Each person — children and adults — must have a face covering
For information about DOH-Pinellas, visit www.PinellasHealth.com or call 727-824-6900.
Gulfside Home Health to host webinar
For those seeking information about ways to remain at home yet still receive the care they need, Gulfside Home Health will present a virtual webinar Thursday, July 30, 3 p.m., via Zoom.
Participants will have an opportunity to listen to a panel of experts speak about home health and participate in a Q&A session.
For information and to register for the webinar, visit Gulfside.org/webinars or call 727-845-5707. All pre-registered participants will be entered to win a Publix gift card at the end of the webinar.
Topics to be discussed during the webinar include the benefits of getting rehab and therapy at home, the patient criteria needed to receive skilled home health services, the services offered by Gulfside Home Health, and more.
The webinar will wrap up with a Q&A session where participants can ask their questions through the online chat feature and receive the personalized answers they need.
For more information, visit Gulfside.org or call 800-561-4883.
Gulfport Health & Wellness Expo set
GULFPORT — The Gulfport Health & Wellness Expo will take place Saturday, Oct. 31, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Historic Gulfport Casino, 5500 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport.
This free informative event features health and wellness screenings, information about medical products and services, and vendor samples. Attendees will be able to find out about insurance providers, legal professionals, financial advisors, senior living communities and more. Demonstrations of classes available at the senior center will be presented. Attendees also will have an opportunity to drop off out-of-date prescriptions and enter to win door prizes.
Parking is limited. Beach parking is likely to be unavailable so visitors are encouraged to park in outlying lots at the senior center, Catherine Hickman Theater, Rec Center, and Wood Ibis Park, where they can hop on a free shuttle to the casino.
The expo is sponsored by the Gulfport Senior Center Foundation to support the Gulfport Senior Center. For information, call Jerryanne Hindman at 727-893-1244 or email mpscfoundation@tampabay.rr.com.