ST. PETERSBURG — The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County announced Sept. 30 that a food service worker in St. Petersburg has tested positive for hepatitis A.
DOH-Pinellas conducted an investigation and determined an individual who worked at the Derby Club at Derby Lane, 10490 Gandy Blvd. N., St. Petersburg, may have been infectious between Sept. 7-Sept. 18.
The hepatitis A vaccine may provide protection against the disease if given within two weeks after exposure. Therefore, the hepatitis A vaccination is recommended for anyone who ate or drank at this restaurant between Sept. 16 and Sept. 18.
Those who consumed food or beverage between Sept. 7 and Sept. 15 should watch for signs and symptoms of hepatitis A infection.
Signs and symptoms include sudden onset of abdominal discomfort, nausea, vomiting, dark urine, fever, diarrhea, pale white stools or yellow skin and eyes (jaundice). Anyone experiencing these symptoms should seek medical attention.
Persons who have previously received the hepatitis A vaccine or have had hepatitis A in the past are considered immune to the hepatitis A virus and do not need to take additional action.
Persons with specific questions about exposure to hepatitis A at Derby Club at Derby Lane can call 727-824-6932 to reach the DOH-Pinellas Epidemiology staff.
DOH-Pinellas continues to offer the hepatitis A vaccine at no cost and without an appointment at these clinic locations from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., weekdays:
• St. Petersburg, 205 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. N.
• Pinellas Park, 6350 76th Ave. N.
• Mid-County (Largo), 8751 Ulmerton Road.
• Clearwater, 310 N. Myrtle Ave.
• Tarpon Springs, 301 S. Disston Ave.
Hepatitis A is a highly contagious disease that attacks the liver. People infected with hepatitis A are most contagious from two weeks before onset of symptoms to one week afterwards. Not everyone who is infected will have all the symptoms. Symptoms usually start within 28 days of exposure to the virus with a range of 15-50 days.
People who should be vaccinated for hepatitis A include:
• All children at the age of 12 months
• People who are experiencing homelessness
• Users of recreational drugs, whether injected or not
• Men who have sexual encounters with other men
• People with direct contact with others who have hepatitis A
• Travelers to countries where hepatitis A is common
• People with chronic / long-term liver disease, including hepatitis B or hepatitis C
• People with clotting-factor disorders
• Family and caregivers of adoptees from countries where hepatitis A is common
To date, Florida Department of Health has not identified a case of hepatitis A transmission from a food worker to a restaurant patron.
For more information, visit www.Pinellas.FLoridaHealth.gov or call 727-824-6900.