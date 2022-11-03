A new chapter in hospice care in Pinellas County will soon be written.
Chapters Health System, a not-for-profit chronic illness management and end-of-life organization, announced in August plans to expand its services to Pinellas County.
“At Chapters Health, we are always looking for opportunities to increase and expand access to quality healthcare for a greater number of individuals in our communities who are faced with advancing age, complex medical conditions and end-of-life issues,” said Andrew Molosky, chief executive officer at Chapters Health. “With this mission in mind and the knowledge that there was an unmet need, we applied and were awarded the CON [Certificate of Need] for Pinellas County or Service Area 5B. We already offered home care services through Chapters Health Home Care, and hospice was a natural extension of our portfolio for the residents of Pinellas County.”
Headquartered in Tampa, Chapters Health Services first began nearly 40 years ago, and now serves several counties in Florida, including Alachua, Citrus, Hardee, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Marion, Martin, Monroe, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Pasco, Polk, St. Lucie and Sumter counties in Florida and Cherokee, Cobb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties in Georgia.
"We provide the full scope of traditional hospice care," said Chuck Lee, chief administrative officer and president of hospice services.
Lee said the organizations will soon open offices in Largo, and is in the process of securing contracts with hospitals, skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities.
"This new licensure will allow us to provide care inside Pinellas County that we couldn't do last year," Lee said.
Through its palliative, hospice and grief services, Lee said that Chapters' care extends beyond its patients.
"If you look at the number of people we touch, for every patient that we serve, we likely touch three to five other patients, family members, whether that's with grief counseling or bereavement support," he said. "It's interesting because a lot of folks define hospice as when they think you have to give up. But really, when someone enrolls a loved one in a hospice program, it's a completely comprehensive care package, with not only the patient specifically, but with all their friends and families.
"Our goal is to really wrap our arms around them and help them get through this process of their loved one dying and helping them get back to as normal life as possible," Lee continued.
Chapters offers a number of programs, including the Valor Program, which serves veterans and first responders and their families with home care, hospice care and grief services.
The organization also supports a yearly camp for children who've lost a loved one. Camp Brave Heart is a weekend camp for kids aged six to 16, and brings together kids from all over the state to share their stories of loss and to commiserate with one another.
Lee said Chapters will reach out to families for at least a year following the death of their loved one.
"We know that when a loved one passes away, the first time their birthday comes around, it's going to be a hard day," he said. "The first time it's your birthday and they aren't here, it's going to be hard. There will be the first Christmas or Hanukkah or anniversary. That first year is going to be so very different from all the years that preceded it. We reach out to that circle of friends and family to make sure they are doing OK.
"We often spend more time with family and friends than we do with the patient," he continued.
For more information about Chapters Health System, visit www.chaptershealth.org.