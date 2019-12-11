AdventHealth recently signed an agreement for the purchase of all of the assets of Tampa Bay Mobile Mammography, a provider of 3D mobile mammography services to more than 700 locations in the Tampa Bay and Sarasota areas including schools, government agencies, corporations and health care clinics.
The transaction is expected to be complete Dec. 20, and once official, the mobile service will be part of AdventHealth West Florida Division.
"We want to make it easy for people to take charge of their health and live their healthiest life possible,” said John Johannessen, senior executive officer of non-acute care in the West Florida Division. “This service allows us to bring health care right to employees at their workplace, so it doesn’t get easier than that. We are excited about the opportunity to continue building on the services that Tampa Bay Mobile Mammography brings to the community, and to offer a full network of work to support and follow up with those in our care.”
The sale includes Tampa Bay Mobile Mammography’s three specialty buses equipped with Hologic 3D Mammography systems. The 3D mammography system offers more clarity regardless of breast size or density, increased comfort and more accuracy in diagnosis, detecting subtle lesions and fine calcifications to help pinpoint cancers early. Tampa Bay Mobile Mammography has screened over 32,000 women in the last five years.
“With this acquisition, more people in the Tampa Bay area will benefit from the additional breast care services available from AdventHealth” said William C. Yovic, the founder of Tampa Bay Mobile Mammography. “We look forward to continuing the great service with the same staff and schedules, but now with the additional resources of AdventHealth.”
Yovic will remain with the company after the acquisition to help ensure a smooth transition for employees, clients and patients. AdventHealth will maintain the current and future schedules for mobile mammography and plans to grow the outpatient imaging services in the future.
The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals. Until the transaction is complete, current ownership will remain in place. Financial terms have not been disclosed.
New Meetup group to host inaugural event at Ulta Beauty
BELLEAIR — Belleair resident d’Alene Fallon recently started a new Meetup group for midlife women facing menopause.
The inaugural event will take place Friday, Dec. 13, 2 to 4 p.m., in Ulta Beauty in the Seminole City Center, 7976 113th St. N., Seminole.
Fallon aims to start a movement. The mission of the Meetup group is to “make menopause cool.”
Women at any stage of menopause — even those who are just “meno-curious” — are invited to join the group. Fallon started the group to fill what she saw as a huge gap in opportunities for women to access information and share experiences relating to menopause, and hopes that by building a local community of engaged, health-minded women, the transition will be easier and ultimately a lot more fun for everyone.
“Menopause is so often portrayed as the ‘end of the road’ for women,” Fallon said in a press release. “Everyone I have talked to comments on how they are not ready to be ‘old’ yet. I want to change the expectation about it and bring in an element of ‘cool’ to this stage of our lives — pun intended.”
Fallon envisions the group’s events taking place monthly, focusing on a different theme at each meeting. The first event will offer participants tips on beauty and self-care, with a focus on skincare and makeup for “mature” skin. The event will feature a brief presentation as well as mini-makeovers for all attendees.
“It’s a great opportunity to get your makeup done professionally if you have a holiday party that night,” said Fallon.
There will be plenty of time for shopping and socializing, and the event is free and open to all women. RSVPs are required.
For details and to RSVP, visit www.facebook.com/events/1053036081704744/.
Tobacco Free Florida Group Quit session set
LARGO — A Tobacco Free Florida Group Quit session will be presented Tuesday, Dec. 17, 1 to 3 p.m., at the Florida Department of Health Pinellas County center at 8751 Ulmerton Road in Largo.
The session is open to the public and presented by the Gulfcoast North Area Health Education Center.
In addition to the group sessions, those who want to quit can also receive nicotine replacement patches, gum and lozenges at no cost (while supplies last and if medically appropriate). The session provides information on how to prepare a plan to quit, how to deal with cravings and what to expect during the process. The program covers all forms of tobacco.
Each month, the same classes are held at other locations in Pinellas County.
Registration is required for all programs. Call 813-929-1000 or email info@gnahec.org to register.
For more Tobacco Free Florida resources, go to www.tobaccofreeflorida.com/quityourway. For more information about GNAHEC, go to www.ahectobacco.com. For more information about DOH-Pinellas, go to www.PinellasHealth.com.
Seminar to explore dementia care
ST. PETERSBURG — Dr. Cate McCarty, a dementia coach, will present a seminar Wednesday, Jan. 22, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Oakhurst United Methodist Church, 13400 Park Blvd. N., Seminole.
The program will be “Practicing Grace while Living with Dementia.”
Dementia takes a familiar and comfortable relationship and turns it upside-down. Cate will help people navigate the dementia diagnosis in a dementia care workshop that will focus on:
• Applying spiritual wisdom to the care partner dynamic
• Using touch to enhance life with dementia
• Practicing words of affirmation to soften dementia changes
Lunch will be provided. Free respite care and engaging projects will be offered.
RSVP is required. To RSVP, email Vanessa at vkcronin1@gmail.com.
OneBlood announces need to replenish area’s blood supply
OneBlood, the local blood center serving Florida and other parts of the southeast, responded immediately to the tragic shooting that occurred at the Pensacola Naval Air Station Base by rushing additional blood to the area hospitals treating the wounded.
While the immediate blood needs have been met, there is a need to replenish the area’s blood and platelet supply.
OneBlood is asking all eligible donors to please visit a donor center or Big Red Bus blood drive and donate. Appointments are encouraged and can be made online by visiting oneblood.org.
Generally healthy people age 16 or older who weigh at least 110 pounds can donate blood. To learn more about the importance of blood donation and how donors can target the power of their blood type visit oneblood.org.