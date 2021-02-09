TARPON SPRINGS — AdventHealth North Pinellas is now offering the innovative Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted Surgery. This advancement in joint replacement surgery transforms the way total knee, partial knee and total hip replacements are performed by giving surgeons the ability to plan procedures ahead of time through a specific 3D model of hips or knees.
Clinical studies have shown patients who had a partial knee replacement with Mako experienced less pain in the days and weeks following surgery than with a conventional knee replacement.
“We are excited to bring this highly advanced technology to our community,” said Dr. Michael Longley, chief medical officer of AdventHealth North Pinellas. “We are committed to elevating health care in our community. Adding the Mako platform to our expert orthopedic service line is another example of our ability to provide exceptional, high-quality care to those who need us most.”
The Mako total hip and total knee procedures are minimally invasive and designed to relieve pain caused by joint degeneration due to osteoarthritis, the most common form of arthritis.
In the U.S., total knee replacements are expected to increase 189% by 2030, yet studies have shown that approximately 20% of patients are dissatisfied after conventional surgery.
Patients who had a total hip replacement with Mako were able to preserve more bone than those who had a conventional hip replacement.
AdventHealth North Pinellas to offer Virtual Health Talks
TARPON SPRINGS — AdventHealth North Pinellas has transitioned its health talks to an online platform. The free health talks will be broadcast on AdventHealth North Pinellas’ Facebook page. Physicians will speak on a variety of topics, including joint pain and heart failure. Registration is recommended.
The next virtual health talk is:
• Heart Failure and Ways to Prevent It — Wednesday, Feb. 24, noon, with Stephanie Cochran, D.O., cardiologist
Visit Facebook.com/AdventHealthNorthPinellas.com. To register for this virtual health talk, call 844-504-9378 or visit https://www.adventhealth.com/hospital/adventhealth-north-pinellas/events.