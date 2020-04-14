AAAPP to distribute emergency hygiene kits
The Area Agency on Aging of Pasco Pinellas, in partnership with its network of nonprofit partners, is distributing emergency hygiene kits to support seniors affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.
These kits will provide basic necessities to seniors who have been unable to find these items at their grocery store due to increased demand. Distribution of these kits is supported by the United Way of Pasco and American House Foundation for seniors in Pasco and Pinellas counties, respectively. Funding for these efforts will provide more than 2,800 seniors with a kit. Kits will be distributed alongside home delivered and drive-thru meal sites throughout the two-county area.
For more information, call Ann Marie Winter at 727–570-9696, or email AnnMarie.Winter@AAAPP.org.
Foundation advises people to remain vigilant about skin cancer
The spread of COVID-19 has sparked concern worldwide and prompted many leaders to take decisive action to contain the virus. Several states have mandated citizens to stay home from work, socially distance and remain indoors, meaning people have found their time outside has been drastically reduced.
Although individuals may not be exposed to direct sunlight as often, the Skin Cancer Foundation advises everyone to remain vigilant in regard to protecting their skin and checking their body for suspicious lesions.
While spending more time indoors, it’s instinctive to gravitate toward places in the home that receive natural light, like windows and skylights. It’s important to exercise caution while enjoying this little slice of the outdoor world, however — sunlight streaming through glass can still harm skin. Two types of UV light are proven to contribute to the risk for skin cancer: ultraviolet A (UVA), which has a longer wavelength, and ultraviolet B (UVB), which has a shorter wavelength. UVA and UVB rays can cause sunburns and tanning, but UVA rays penetrate deeper into the skin, which can contribute to signs of premature aging, like dark spots and wrinkles.
“UVA rays can penetrate window glass, meaning you can still be at risk of exposure while inside,” says Deborah S. Sarnoff, M.D., president of the Skin Cancer Foundation. “Even when home, it’s important to be cognizant of UV radiation and apply sunscreen to the face and exposed areas of the body.”
For times like this, the Skin Cancer Foundation recommends using a sunscreen with an SPF of at least 15 or higher for daily use, especially if for those working right by a window. For indoor workers who receive a significant amount of incidental sun exposure, it’s important to reapply sunscreen, especially before going outside for breaks or errands. To further protect skin, pull down the window shade during peak sun hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or install UV-protective window film and cover up with clothing.
The Skin Cancer Foundation is the only global organization solely devoted to the prevention, early detection and treatment of skin cancer. For more information, visit SkinCancer.org.
Tampa Ready launches campaign to 3-D print face shields
TAMPA — Lorri Brown, a local Tampa businesswoman, saw the need to support the medical community and first responders during this unprecedented time of fighting COVID-19.
As news spread of the dire shortage of medical supplies throughout the country, Brown feared Tampa would soon be in the same position. She came across the idea of 3-D printing medical masks, an approach that is springing up across the country to help decentralize and supplement the production of medical supplies from strained manufacturers.
To garner support and funding for printing supplies, Brown launched a GoFundMe page, catching the attention of Tim Keeports, the president of the Old Seminole Heights Neighborhood Association. Keeports quickly looped in Michael R. Guinn, an OSHNA board member, and also a biomedical engineer and an acquisition program manager for the U.S. Department of Defense, who is a known subject matter expert in 3-D printing.
Guinn was able to offer 14 3-D printers and Pastor Bruce Moore of Christ Fellowship Church Tampa offered to provide lab space for the printers, assembly effort, and future volunteers. The community collaboration is named Tampa Ready. Tampa Ready’s Facebook page is online at www.facebook.com/MRG3D. To volunteer, visit timecounts.org/tampa-ready-3d.
The four–person team of Brown, Keeports, Guinn, and Moore held one planning meeting before rapidly moving to installation, and beta-testing prototypes. The group is now in full production after only two days. Within three days from inception, the team had its products utilized by medical professionals in the community.
Several Tampa Bay hospital systems have already reached out to Tampa Ready requesting over six thousand face shields, and the surge has not even hit Tampa yet.
To support the efforts of Tampa Ready, visit bit.ly/349csnW.
Northside Hospital named Top Workplace in Tampa Bay
ST. PETERSBURG – Northside Hospital was recently named one of Tampa Bay’s Top Workplaces 2020 by the Tampa Bay Times.
Northside Hospital’s employees were surveyed about several topics, including practices and policies that make these companies the top places to work. In the Tampa Bay region, more than 180 leading companies were surveyed. To be considered for participation, companies or government entities had to employ at least 50 workers in Florida.
The Top Workplaces 2020 in Tampa Bay program was created by the Tampa Bay Times and Energage. This is the program’s 11th year.
“We are honored to once again be named a Tampa Bay Top Workplace,” said Valerie Powell-Stafford, Northside Hospital CEO. “Our caregivers take great pride in building a strong culture that provides exceptional care to patients we have the privilege to serve in our community.”
The companies were ranked based on leadership, compensation and training, workplace flexibility, and diversity. The rankings were published on TampaBay.com and featured in the April 5 edition of the Tampa Bay Times and on April 9 in tbt*.
"We enjoy providing this platform every year for employees to share what makes their workplace special," said Bill Varian, Times' business editor. "We hope this year's stories provide some inspiration for when things return to normal."
For a complete list of the 2020 Top Workplaces in Tampa Bay, visit tampabay.com/top-workplaces-2020/.
Kenneth Wicker appointed CEO of St. Petersburg General Hospital
ST. PETERSBURG – HCA Healthcare West Florida recently announced that Kenneth Wicker is the new CEO of St. Petersburg General Hospital, effective May 4.
Wicker currently serves as the CEO for Bayfront Health-Brooksville and has more than 20 years of experience in health care administration. Accomplishments during his tenure, which began there in 2012, include service line growth, medical staff development and recruitment, strategic planning, and patient and caregiver satisfaction improvements.
Prior to joining HMA/CHS, Wicker served as CEO of River Park Hospital, a Capella Healthcare facility in McMinnville, Tennessee, and numerous HCA Healthcare hospitals including vice president /chief operating officer for Doctors Hospital in Augusta, Georgia; chief operating office for Ocala Regional Medical Center, and associate administrator for Fairview Park Hospital.
“We are excited to have Ken return to HCA Healthcare and the West Florida Division,” said Tim Burroughs, chief administrative officer for HCA West Florida. “His ability to strategically align resources and understanding of the Tampa Bay market will be instrumental in guiding the growth agenda for St. Petersburg General Hospital.”
Wicker earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of South Carolina and his master’s degrees from the University of Florida. He is active in the Brooksville Rotary Club, Hernando Progress, Relay for Life, and the Champions Club Advisory Council.
OneBlood, YMCA work together to ensure blood supply
OneBlood will partner with Tampa Bay area YMCAs for a blood drive Friday, April 17, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at select locations.
All donors will receive a free OneBlood water bottle and a free wellness checkup including blood pressure, pulse, temperature, iron count and cholesterol screening. For information or to make an appointment, visit oneblood.org/ymca or call 888-936-6283.
The blood drives will take place at the following locations:
- Greater Palm Harbor YMCA, 1600 16th St., Palm Harbor
- Greater Ridgecrest YMCA, 1801 119th St. N., Largo.
- James P. Gills Family YMCA, 8411 Photonics Drive, Trinity
- Bardmoor YMCA, 8495 Bryan Dairy Road, Largo
- Clearwater YMCA, 1005 S. Highland Ave., Clearwater
- Jim & Heather Gills YMCA, 3200 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg
- North Pinellas YMCA, 4550 Village Center Drive, Palm Harbor
Generally healthy people age 16 or older who weigh at least 110 pounds can donate blood.
People step forward to donate COVID-19 convalescent plasma
OneBlood, the not-for-profit blood center serving Florida, North Carolina and other parts of the southeastern United States, is actively collecting plasma from people who have recovered from the coronavirus so it can be transfused to people with life-threatening coronavirus infection in hopes of aiding their recovery.
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez was OneBlood’s first COVID-19 convalescent plasma donor, and less than a week later, several more people have stepped forward to donate. Among the qualified donors, a cardiologist and a registered dietician.
According to a press release from OneBlood, the experimental treatment is approved by the FDA to be used on an emergency basis and is called “COVID-19 convalescent plasma.”
“OneBlood is actively identifying qualified donors and arranging for their donations,” said Susan Forbes, senior vice president of corporate communications and public relations at OneBlood. “In some cases, donations have been issued to hospitals within 24 hours of a person donating.”
People who recover from coronavirus infection have developed antibodies to the virus that remain in the plasma portion of their blood. Transfusing the plasma that contains the antibodies into a person still fighting the virus can provide a boost to the patient’s immune system and potentially help them recover.
In addition to State Health Departments, OneBlood is working directly with their hospital partners and physicians to identify people who have recovered from the coronavirus who can be potential donors. OneBlood has also launched a social media initiative to bring heightened awareness to people who have recovered from the virus, letting them know that they are needed and could hold the potential key to helping critically ill coronavirus patients recover.
“Hospitals are eager to use this therapeutic treatment,” Forbes said. “OneBlood has the ability to help during an unprecedented time and our team is working around the clock to meet the growing demand for COVID-19 convalescent plasma.”
In addition to local efforts, OneBlood is also cooperating with the federal government and anticipates participating in a national-level initiative to be able to provide convalescent plasma when and where it is needed. OneBlood is one of the largest blood centers in the country and already has the technology in place to be able to collect, test and process plasma from donors.
For more information, visit www.oneblood.org/lp/covid-19-convalescent-plasma.stml.
RMHC Tampa Bay seeks donations
For 40 years, Ronald McDonald House Charities Tampa Bay, a nonprofit organization, has been helping children with challenging medical needs, and their families, stay close together during difficult times.
The organization does this by providing a “home-away-from-home” for families with children receiving medical treatment in Tampa Bay area hospitals. There are four Ronald McDonald Houses in the area, including three in St. Petersburg and one in Tampa, offering a total of 80 bedrooms with private baths.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ronald McDonald House Charities Tampa Bay has been forced to suspend meal volunteer groups and shift its focus to maintaining the healthiest environment possible. According to Lisa Suprenand, executive director, the organization has developed actions for its families to take while staying at the houses to remain safe.
“Our families are already so worried about germs,” Suprenand said in a video posted on the organization’s website. “We serve the most critical of kids and they’re already immune-compromised, so this is not new to us – it’s just made it more complicated.”
Suprenand explained that the food component is a critical part of their service. Parents come back from the hospital to a “warm, home-cooked meal.” With the suspension of the program, Ronald McDonald House Charities Tampa Bay is asking for assistance so that they can continue to feed their families. An emergency fund has been created. Donations will support operations at RMHC Tampa Bay.
For information or to make a donation, visit rmhctampabay.org/coronavirus.