ST. PETERSBURG — The Area Agency on Aging of Pasco/Pinellas, in partnership with its network of non-profit partners, is launching a telephone reassurance program to support seniors affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.
These telephone-based wellness check-ins will directly address issues seniors are experiencing related to COVID-19 and the necessary social distancing measures that have been put into place to slow the spread of the virus.
AAAPP and its partner network are together embarking on an effort to reach out to every currently active and waitlisted client across all programs.
“The calls will not only provide these seniors with a friendly check-in while they are socially isolating, but also offer information about different emergency resources that are available,” said Bonnie Hough, AAAPP director of outreach.
Hough added staff members had already begun calling older adults and will continue making wellness calls throughout the course of the state of emergency.
More information is available at www.AgingCareFL.org or calling 727-570-9696.
The agency is also distributing emergency hygiene kits to support seniors. These kits will provide basic necessities to seniors who have been unable to find these items at their grocery store due to increased demand.
Distribution of these kits is supported by the United Way of Pasco and American House Foundation for seniors in Pasco and Pinellas counties, respectively. Funding for these efforts will provide more than 2,800 seniors with a kit and will be distributed alongside home delivered and drive-thru meal sites throughout the two-county area.
For more information, call Ann Marie Winter at 727–570-9696 or email AnnMarie.Winter@AAAPP.org.
Treasure Islettes donates $2,220 to St. Petersburg Free Clinic
TREASURE ISLAND — On March 21, more than 220 guests were to attend a fashion show at the Club at Treasure Island.
The annual fundraising effort is presented by the Treasure Islettes, a women’s club of Treasure Island. Despite the fact that this year’s fundraiser was canceled due to the COVID-19, the group was still able to donate $2,220 to the St. Petersburg Free Clinic to ensure that there will be enough bulk food for the needy during this crisis. The money was raised through the generous donation from local fashion ticketholders who did not request a refund and from contributions made by local and private businesses.
The Treasure Islettes meet on fourth Mondays from September to May at the Treasure Island Community Center. The Islettes welcome all women who have an interest in volunteerism. For more information, email caalee@verizon.net.
Michael Irvin named CEO of Palms of Pasadena
SOUTH PASADENA — HCA Healthcare West Florida recently named Michael Irvin as the new CEO of Palms of Pasadena Hospital, effective April 13.
Irvin currently serves as CEO for Bayfront Health Spring Hill, in Spring Hill, a position he has held since May 2018. In his new role, Irvin will oversee the operations of the 307-bed facility that serves residents of South Pasadena, beach communities, St. Petersburg, and southern Pinellas County. The hospital offers a wide range of services including ER, cardiovascular services, orthopedics, stroke and tele-neurology, wound care and hyperbaric medicine, and the latest robotic and minimally invasive surgery options. Palms of Pasadena Hospital is an advanced primary stroke center, accredited comprehensive bariatric center with adolescent qualifications and sepsis certified by the Joint Commission.
“Michael is well acquainted with the Tampa Bay healthcare community and has an outstanding track record of working with physicians to develop programs that not only produce excellent clinical outcomes but also excellent patient experiences,” said Tim Burroughs, chief administrative officer for HCA Healthcare West Florida. “We’re excited to have him join our team.”
Irvin earned his Master of Business Administration and Bachelor of Science in Business Studies from Webber International University. Previous experience includes serving as COO at Merit Health Wesley in Hattiesburg, Mississippi; assistant CEO at Medical Center Enterprise in Enterprise, Alabama; and physician practice administrator at Lake Wales Medical Center in Lake Wales. Irvin is active in American College of Healthcare Executives.
Include mental wellness as part of COVID-19 strategy
According to Zero Suicide Partners of Pinellas, in addition to washing our hands, stocking up on supplies, cleaning high-traffic surfaces regularly and standing 6 feet apart in public places, it is also important to include mental wellness as part of coronavirus prevention strategies during the current COVID-19 pandemic.
“In times of crisis, it’s important to think about mental wellness and the impact that a sense of prolonged anxiety can have on our overall health and perspective,” said Beth Menchen, LMHC, senior clinical manager of Suncoast Center Inc., one of the member organizations comprising Zero Suicide Partners of Pinellas.
“There are many factors that impact how people respond to increased stress – previous experiences, their current health, family dynamics, finances and more,” said Menchen. “Including activities to promote mental health and wellness can help people cope with their feelings and better manage through any crisis. Our emotional wellbeing is just as important as our physical health.”
Zero Suicide Partners of Pinellas is an alliance of Pinellas area mental health and substance use treatment organizations, advocacy groups and government entities with the goal of reducing the rate of suicide in our community.
“It’s essential to be aware of how stress is affecting you by taking your own emotional temperature,” said Menchen. “Ask yourself how you’re doing and be aware of how strong emotions are impacting you physically. Include a time to center yourself in your daily routine. It could be anything meaningful to you – meditation, prayer, a positive thought for the day or a walk.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers these self-care tips to help promote emotional health and wellness:
• Take care of your body: Eat healthy, well-balanced meals, exercise regularly, and get plenty of sleep. Avoid alcohol, tobacco, and other drugs. Mindfulness techniques such as meditation also can help.
• Connect with others: Share your concerns and how you are feeling with a friend or family member. Maintain healthy relationships and build a strong support system. If you are in self-quarantine or isolation, stay connected digitally to family and friends.
• Take breaks: Make time to unwind and remind yourself that strong feelings will fade. Try taking in deep breaths. Get outside when possible, within the requirements for keeping distance from others.
• Stay informed: When you feel that you are missing information, you may become more stressed or nervous. Be aware that there may be rumors during a crisis and seek reliable sources of information.
• Avoid too much exposure to news and social media: It can be upsetting to hear about the crisis and see images repeatedly. Take breaks from the news and social media to do enjoyable activities. Follow a routine as much as possible.
The CDC lists signs of stress as:
• Feelings of numbness, disbelief, anxiety or fear.
• Changes in appetite, energy, and activity levels.
• Difficulty concentrating.
• Difficulty sleeping or nightmares and upsetting thoughts and images.
• Physical reactions, such as headaches, body pains, stomach problems, and skin rashes.
• Worsening of chronic health problems.
• Anger or short temper.
• Increased use of alcohol, tobacco, or other drugs.
People experiencing overwhelming emotional distress or who are having suicidal thoughts, should call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255, 2-1-1 Tampa Bay Cares or a counselor, primary care physician or faith leader. Add the number in your phone so that it’s easily available for anyone who needs it.
“People with pre-existing mental health conditions should continue their treatment and tell their counselor, therapist or doctor of any new or worsening symptoms,” Menchen added.
Most medical providers and counselors are providing tele-health options that allow you to receive services without leaving your home.
As a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in crisis 24/7, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can connect callers with local resources to get the help they need.
“If you’re in distress, talk about it. Ask for help. Reach out to someone you trust,” said Menchen.
St. John-Clark Pain Treatment Center to offer complimentary consultations
CLEARWATER — To help maintain physical and mental health of those in the community, the team of neurosomatic therapists at the St. John-Clark Pain Treatment Center is offering its time to the those going through trying times and for those with unresolved pain.
“Although we are unable to provide in-person treatments at this time, we are now offering 30-minute virtual consultations, free of charge,” a press release from the center said. “During your online consultation, a neurosomatic therapist will work with you to determine the source of your pain, and develop an at-home treatment plan to help you manage it.”
According to the press release, the program is available to all Tampa Bay residents in pain. Those interested in virtual consultations must have a computer, internet access and email. Meetings will be conducted using Zoom video conferencing. New patients will need to fill out an online intake form prior to treatment.
To set up an appointment, call 727-347-4325.