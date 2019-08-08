CLEARWATER — Make A Difference Fishing Tournament Inc. will host a Benefit Auction and Casino Night on Saturday, Aug. 24, 6 p.m., at the Hilton Clearwater Beach, 400 Mandalay Ave., Clearwater.
Tickets are $35 a person or $120 for four through Aug. 17. Visit www.makeadifferencefishing.org to purchase tickets through PayPal. Tickets can be picked up at will call the night of the event.
Proceeds will be used to fund the organization’s four fishing tournaments for children with disabilities and their families. Proceeds will also be used for a grant program, which since 2005 has provided over $500,000 in grants to provide children with equipment or medical supplies they need.
The event will feature silent and live auction items such as trips, bicycles, artwork, fishing charters, gift baskets and more. Food has been donated by Baystar Restaurant Group, Clear Sky Cafe, Sea Sea Riders, Capogna’s Dugout, Abe’s Place Grill, Alessi Bakery and Hooters.
Make A Difference Fishing Tournament Inc. is a nonprofit organization whose purpose is dedicated to helping children with disabilities through fishing tournaments and other programs that facilitate their involvement in marine education and recreation. For information, call 727-449-9820 or visit the Facebook page for Make A Difference Fishing Tournament Inc.