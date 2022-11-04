As more seniors begin to age in the Tampa Bay area, a service that offers a different type of home care might be right up their alley.
Seniors Helping Seniors matches ailing elderly Tampa Bay residents with active and mature caregivers.
The organization, which has franchises all across the country, offers state-licensed non-skilled home care services, including companionship, light housekeeping, transportation to and from doctor appointments, social engagement, meal-prepping and light cooking. Respite and overnight care is also available.
Andrew Malivuk, who operates franchises in Pinellas and Hillsborough counties, said it was a personal experience with home health agencies for both his grandmother and mother that would eventually lead him to Seniors Helping Seniors.
“We lived through it as a family,” Malivuk said. “The challenges were not only the aging process of loved ones, but also challenges with the home health industry.”
Malivuk said finding the right caregiver made a difficult situation much easier for his family.
“She became family to us,” he said of the caregiver, who was around 50 years old. “She absolutely changed my mom’s life and my dad’s life.
“Living through that whole process was just a really neat experience of how big of a difference the right caregiver can make,” he continued.
When he came across information about Seniors Helping Seniors, the former IT specialist said he knew it was something he wanted to pursue.
“Leveraging the liability and experience of 50- to 70- year-olds and matching them with less active seniors is just a phenomenal business model,” he said.
Malivuk said his first employee was his grandfather.
“It gave him purpose,” he said. “He really looked forward to helping. He needed something to do that was purposeful.”
Malivuk said that it’s important for seniors to see a familiar face each week.
“In our industry, one of the biggest issues is employee turnover,” he said. “Which means clients regularly have a revolving door of faces and last-minute cancellations. But with us, our employees do this for more of a purpose driven reason, our turnover is very, very low. It’s almost always the same faces.
“That alone is a huge difference between us and a typical experience in the industry,” he continued.
Caregivers with Seniors Helping Seniors often find their own purpose in the act of helping others, Malivuk said.
“We meet with our caregivers every month,” he said. “Hearing all of their stories and seeing their eyes light up with the purpose they now have and the stories they tell about their receivers, it’s inspiring and pretty amazing.”
If you are an active senior in the area and would like more information about becoming a caregiver, call 727-401-4700 or email seniorcare@seniorcaretampabay.com.