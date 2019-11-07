LARGO — A new music therapy-based educational series for caregivers will be presented Thursday, Nov. 14, at Elmcroft of Pinecrest, 1150 Eighth Ave. SW, Largo.
Sponsored by Elmcroft of Pinecrest and Suncoast Hospice, the program meets second Thursdays at 10 a.m. Attendees will learn how to use music to relax and to enhance the quality of life for those with dementia and Alzheimer’s as well as for caregivers.
The Nov. 14 program will teach participants how to use the intensity of songs and music to control moods.
Upcoming program topics include:
• Dec. 12 — Quality of Music: Learn music-based or music-supported activities to enhance the quality of life.
Reservations are required. To reserve a spot, email Sue Osborne at sue.osborne@elmcroft.com or call 727-581-8142. Light refreshments will be served.