There’s a saying that age is just a number.
There are ages that have extra meaning throughout a person’s lifetime — 18 means you’re officially an adult; 21 means you can finally drink (at least legally); 40 means you may be over the hill.
And 65 means you are finally old enough to apply for Medicare.
Medicare is a federal program that provides health insurance to residents 65 years and older, as well as benefits for some people under the age of 65 who are disabled.
But finding the right Medicare option for you can sometimes be difficult. Not understanding the intricacies of the program could prove to be costly. That’s where SHINE comes in. A nonprofit organization, SHINE (Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders) provides free and unbiased health care counseling for those seeking to understand the best Medicare option for their needs.
“We are an insurance and advocacy service,” said local SHINE volunteer Janet Mills. “We have a lot of information and a lot of patience.
“We encounter a lot of different needs that we can help with,” she said, including choosing the right Medicare option, billing and the appeals process.
Navigating the enrollment process can be tricky, Mills said, which is why having a basic understanding of the options is key to finding the right one:
• Medicare Part A provides coverage for hospital stays, skilled nursing, home health care and hospice services.
• Medicare Part B provides coverage for doctor visits, medical equipment, preventive care and mental health services. Preventative care may include wellness visits, health screenings and some vaccines.
• Medicare Advantage plans, also known as Part C, may cover services not included with traditional Medicare options, including transportation to and from doctor appointments, over-the-counter drugs, and some benefits for specific conditions. Most Advantage plans provide prescription drug coverages as well.
• Medicare Part D provides prescription drug coverage for an additional premium.
• Medigap is supplemental insurance which is used alongside traditional Medicare, and may cover expenses such as transportation, copayments and deductibles.
Individuals who qualify for Medicare may apply during the month they turn 65 and yearly from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7.
“Once you have your Medicare card, you can call SHINE for help in determining the best option,” Mills said.
SHINE offers in-person and virtual appointments. Appointments may be made by calling toll-free at 1-800-963-5337 or locally at 727-217-8111.
“It is nice that this is a free service and we are quite thorough in everything we do,” Mills said. “And we are unbiased. We're not selling anything.”
For more information about SHINE, visit www.floridashine.org.