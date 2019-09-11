DUNEDIN — The Arlete Rocha Foundation for the Deaf will host Dining with Dale on Sunday, Oct. 6, at the Dunedin Golf Club, 1050 Palm Blvd., Dunedin.
Cost is $40 for adults and $10 for children, with tax and gratuity included. For reservations, visit arlete4thedeaf.org.
Cocktails will be served at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner and live music at 6 p.m. Dale Williams will perform. Williams recreates the classic big band tunes and ballads with the uncanny ability to channel Frank Sinatra’s signature charm. He also performs favorite songs by Johnny Mathis, Nat King Cole and others.
The event will raise funds for the seventh annual golf event for the deaf in 2020. The foundation seeks to address, educate, coordinate, and provide activities enhancing the quality of life for the deaf and deafblind through a variety of free social programs. The foundation’s events promote social interaction for those with hearing disabilities.
Charity Drag Queen Bingo to raise funds for Operation Smile
CLEARWATER — The General Federation of Women’s Club Florida will take part in Charity Drag Queen Bingo Monday, Sept. 16, at Hamburger Mary’s, 28910 U.S. 19 N., Clearwater.
The fundraiser will benefit Operation Smile, an international medical charity that has provided hundreds of thousands of free surgeries for children and young adults in developing countries who are born with cleft lip, cleft palate or other dental and facial conditions. Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m., followed by bingo at 7:30 p.m. Bingo players will receive 10 bingo cards for a $10 donation.
According to Operation Smile, every three minutes a child is born with a cleft lip or cleft palate and many are unable to access the safe, effective surgical care they need due to shortage of surgeons, medical infrastructure and affordability. A child’s cleft lip or cleft palate can be repaired for as little as $240 and in as few as 45 minutes.
Charity Drag Queen Bingo will be led by hostess Antwanette. Attendees will enjoy a night of silly, campy fun and help put a smile on a child’s face. There will be a bounty of prizes throughout the night including 50/50 drawings, gift cards, gift baskets and more.
To reserve a table, call 727-400-6996.
Neighborly opens new adult day center in Palm Harbor
PALM HARBOR — Neighborly recently announced the opening of Sunny Harbor Adult Day Center at 1015 Omaha Circle, Palm Harbor.
Nearly 32,000 Pinellas County residents are living with Alzheimer’s or dementia according to a Facts and Figure report, and the numbers are expected to nearly double by 2025 in Florida.
The Sunny Harbor Adult Day Center will provide care for caregivers and residents suffering with physical or mental related disabilities. Neighborly, a nonprofit organization focused on health, wellness and independent living for seniors, has provided nutrition, wellness and social programs for adults 60 and older in Pinellas County since 1966. The opening of Sunny Harbor Adult Day Center will add to the nonprofit’s mission to keep seniors in their home longer.
“Our intent is to have quality services in our community to slow down the process of seniors leaving their home to go into living facilities, and to also assist caregivers who are in need of respite services for their loved one,” said David Lomaka, executive director for Neighborly.
Neighborly has three Adult Day Center locations throughout Pinellas County. The centers are open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Transportation and meals are included in daily price.
For information, call 727-573-9444 or visit www.Neighborly.org.