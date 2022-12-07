LARGO — For the past 30 years, the Shop with a Cop gift-giving event has brought smiles to the faces of children, their parents and the Largo police officers and firefighters.
The latest edition, which was held Dec. 3 at the Walmart on Missouri Avenue, was no exception.
This year, 27 children from 10 families were selected by LPD’s victim advocacy officials to be beneficiaries of a $150 shopping spree, partially funded by a $5,000 Walmart grant, along with private donations.
As the families and their corresponding officers fanned out across the sprawling store at 900 S. Missouri Ave., Largo Police Chief Jeff Undestad said participating in the event never gets old.
“I think it’s morphed into a beautiful event, with the police and fire departments joining together to bring joy to families during a difficult time,” said Undestad, who has participated in the event nearly since its inception, as the groups began scouring the aisles for toys, electronics and clothing at 9:15 a.m. “It’s a feel-good story for everyone, and Walmart has really been a lifesaver with the grants.”
Store manager Preston Payne said Shop with a Cop is one of the most important, and gratifying, programs the company participates in annually.
“It’s a great cause for the kids and the community,” he said. “I’ve been doing this for five years — we alternate with our store on Roosevelt Boulevard every other year — and it’s just a great event. Anytime we can support the community and the department we are always happy to do it.”
While the officials certainly enjoy participating, Shop with a Cop is all about the kids and their families, and it doesn’t take long after the spree begins to see how it affects them.
As her daughter, Kimberly, picked through a bin of stuffed animals, mom Cheyenne Young was effusive in her praise of the event.
“Oh my goodness, this is just awesome they do this for the kids and showing love to the community,” Young said after her daughter selected a pair of Apple earbuds that almost used up her $150 allotment. “We really appreciate them doing this.”
After then picking out a stuffed creature suitable to her liking, Kimberly Young said she was grateful for the event.
“I feel it’s a really good opportunity for everyone,” the Largo Middle School student said. “It’s a good experience.”
LPD Officer Vu Tran, the Youngs’ Shop with a Cop chaperone, agreed.
“I’ve been doing this for 20 years and I love this event,” he said. “It’s the one event where we connect to everybody — kids, parents, families, and the community. It’s such a positive event to build the relationship between the kids and the community. I love it.”
Said LPD evidence specialist Chandra Gaines: “This is my first year doing it, and I’m so glad to be part of it. It’s exciting and a blessing.”