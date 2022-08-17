LARGO — Residential real estate rates in Pinellas County have increased by about 30% since 2020. That increase and a surging demand for affordable rental housing units led Pinellas County commissioners on Aug. 2 to move forward with a tenants bill of rights in an effort to protect renters.
The new ordinance becomes effective Oct. 3, but the county is allowing local cities and towns to opt out or create their own regulations.
During a work session Aug. 9, Largo city commissioners said they back the new rules for landlords and have no intent of opting out.
“The purpose is really to reduce evictions and homelessness by providing additional protections to residential tenants,” said Cheryl Reed, the city’s Community Development director.
Some of those protections include:
• Requiring landlords to provide tenants with a notice of rights under state law and county code.
• Prohibiting discrimination based on source of income, such as vouchers, when renting a residential unit.
• Requiring written notice of late fees.
• Requiring written notice of rent increases. Notices vary depending on the length of the lease.
Enforcement would be conducted by the county, and violations could cost landlords a $500 fine. County officials, however, said they don’t intend to pursue enforcement penalties until there is a documented pattern of non-compliance.
Largo Commissioner John Carroll said he supports a countywide approach.
“We have so many unincorporated areas, enclaves and so forth that landlords and/or tenants can find themselves in and out of our jurisdiction,” he said. “I’d like to have common language, common understanding. I think that’s just smart.”
Some commissioners did express support for the new rules but also some concerns about the potential for unintended consequences.
For example, the new rules prohibit landlords from turning away renters who use housing vouchers.
According to the county, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development reports that some landlords avoid renting to those with vouchers because they are perceived as undesirable tenants, or because of the administrative burdens of participating in such programs, like increased safety inspections.
“My concern … is that this added work — even though it’s for a good cause and probably not insurmountable for folks to do — will ultimately cause rents to go up,” Mayor Woody Brown said.
“I’d hate for the rents to go up and then we’re right where we started.”
Renting to those with vouchers can also lead to increased insurance costs for landlords, Reed said.
“In some cases, the insurance companies do have regulations and standard operating procedures and underwriting criteria that indicate that if a particular complex has a certain number of units that are rented to tenants that have a housing choice voucher, then in some cases, the insurance provider may decline to provide coverage or may charge a higher premium,” she said.
For that reason, St. Petersburg, which already instituted rules, differed from the county and allows landlords to turn away renters who use vouchers if the insurance rates increase.
Reed called the issue “very complicated.” But he said the good news is the county, local governments, the Bay Area Apartments Association and groups advocating for affordable housing all are in talks now.
“We’re all trying to learn more, and we’re trying to figure out what is the best way to approach this in such a way that we don’t inadvertently make the housing crisis worse,” she said.