LARGO — On a night when city leaders praised finance officials for their efforts in paying off about $27 million in loans for the Highland Recreation Complex and Largo Community Center, they also approved a 20-year loan for as much as $61.7 million for a new facility at the wastewater treatment plant.
Commissioners voted 7-0 on Nov. 5 to borrow the money from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection state revolving fund program to finance construction of wastewater improvements to the biological treatment system in the mid-portion of the plant, where bacteria and enzymes break down sewage.
Officials say the project has two goals.
The first is to improve the plant’s ability to remove nitrogen from the waste stream discharged into Old Tampa Bay via Feather Sound.
Nitrogen and phosphorus can lead to harmful and expensive health and environmental conditions, such as algae blooms and fish kills, so the city has been under an FDEP administrative order since 2012 to come up with a way to reduce the amount it discharges.
The second goal is to replace or rehabilitate aging components of the facility, raise or harden portions of the treatment system that are susceptible to flood damage and storm surge, and enhance safety features for personnel.
Besides the environmental benefits, Adams said the move makes financial sense.
“The city has used the loan program with the state before with great success,” said Finance Director Kim Adams, referring to other wastewater and stormwater projects.
In fact, the city still owes $87.5 million on a FDEP loan it took out in 2017 for improvements to the wastewater collection and treatment system. That loan is expected to be paid off by 2036.
Adams has said using the state loan instead of a conventional one will save the city between $10 million and $20 million because it carries just a 0.5% interest rate.
Commissioner Curtis Holmes, who praised Adams and the city’s finance staff for being wise stewards of city funds, said there’s another benefit to borrowing for environmental projects.
“The thing is about Environmental Services is that it’s not paid off by tax money. That is paid off by user fees,” he said.
In other news
Mayor Woody Brown nominated Commissioner Donna Holck to serve as vice mayor for the next year. According to the city charter, the vice mayor performs the duties of mayor during the mayor's temporary absence. Holck takes over the role from Commissioner John Carroll.