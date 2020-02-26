LARGO — Generally speaking, having a close encounter with a poisonous snake isn't standard operating procedure for a pastor.
Same goes for hiding from elephants.
Charles Leke Nkafu, 63, now pastor of St. Patrick Catholic Church, experienced both situations.
Suffice it to say, the reverend doesn't have to worry about those kinds of threats at the local parish, but he's dealing with other types of challenges, such as finding ways to help the less fortunate.
Born in Cameroon, Africa, Nkafu's career path was heavily influenced by his experiences as a boy in the early 1960s, watching local priests in action.
Cameroon, located in west Africa, has a variety of terrains and wildlife. Travel was difficult because roads were scarce.
"What really brought the roads to my village was the ordination of the first Catholic priest from that village," he said. "Because the bishop had to come to his village to ordain him."
A road had to be built so that cars could get to the village, Fotabong, in a dense forest.
When he witnessed the ordination ceremony, he had never seen a car. A lot of priests came from different parts of the diocese.
"The ceremonies of the ordination were so moving that I decided I would like to become a priest," Nkafu said.
His first assignment as priest was in the middle of a forest. He walked for three days to get to the village to perform his duties.
"If you are not close to a village, you just make a fire, sleep underneath a tree. The next day you pick up, continue to stop in the village, look for food," he said, adding that hospitality among the village residents toward strangers was common.
He had a three-year stint at that ministry. If he were on a missionary trip, it would take about three months to visit all the villages. All walking.
"You carry your food. You carry everything," he said, adding that he had assistants to help bring his belongings.
He was told not to travel on a certain track because he may come across elephants.
"And we did experience elephants; we were told you could hear them coming," Nkafu said.
He and others had to hide until they all passed through.
And then there's snakes. Nkafu said after traveling nine miles for several hours to a village, he needed rest on a bed in a small house instead of attending a meeting that evening.
"All of a sudden I (felt) something cold on my stomach," he said. "It scared me a little bit. I reached out for my torch light and lo and behold, it was a green mamba crossing my stomach,” he said. "I held my breath. I knew if I jumped or disturbed it, it will bite. I held my breath. It took its time to cross my stomach."
After the snake crossed, Nkafu jumped out of bed, ran and yelled, “Snake!”
The mamba crawled into a hole underneath his bed, and helpers came to dislodge it.
"They got the long sticks and put them into the hole. The snake came out, and everybody around the snake ran out and continued to have a meeting as if nothing had happened,” he said.
After the meeting, Nkafu said goodnight and had to the sleep in the same house.
After spending several more years in Africa and taking a sabbatical year, he was asked by his superiors where he wanted to go. Nkafu had his eyes fixed on the United States.
He has been in this area for about 20 years, serving the Diocese of St. Petersburg at different venues. Before being appointed the pastor of St. Patrick in July, Nkafu was chaplain at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Pinellas Park, where he provided grief counseling and helped make arrangements for readings and gravesite services, among other duties.
'All about love, all inclusive'
Nkafu is striving to build the parish to be "one compassionate community. A loving community. A sharing community. A worshiping community. A prayerful community," he said.
"Any time you step foot in this community, you find Christ," he said. "It's all about love, all-inclusive love.”
With a vision to "grow the parish," he sees a lot of potential at St. Patrick Church, which has about 600 congregation members while the snowbirds are in the area, dropping to between 400 and 500 at other times of the year.
Nkafu wants anybody who steps into the church, located at 1507 Trotter Road, to know they are welcome and it is home to them. Stemming from his background, he believes one of his greatest strengths is looking after the sick.
"I can't just concentrate on the parish and keep my eyes shut to the community around me. I want to do outreach programs to the community around me, Rainbow Village," he said. "There are so many poor people around me. We are working gradually on how to reach them, what to do."
He can count on support. An active member of the congregation and a volunteer in several church activities since 2007, Largo resident Judy Deavers spoke highly of Nkafu.
"He goes out of his way to talk to people and meet them at the door,” Deavers said. “He is joyous, and his faith is absolutely amazing.”
Nkafu’s made the church “look more like a church by making the tabernacle the main point of view.” He also tries to get parishioners involved in the different ministries offered, she said.
“He’s a wonderful priest,” Deavers said.
Gregory Parkes, bishop of the diocese, said Nkfau has served in "a variety of ways, ministering to patients in the hospital, to the bereaved at our cemetery and to students in our schools."
Parkes added, "I pray the Lord's blessings upon him as he continues his ministry at St. Patrick Parish."
The United States: 'Heaven on earth'
Nkafu has traveled extensively — for pilgrimages, other work and pleasure. Australia. Malaysia. Japan, to name a few countries he's visited.
"I don't think there is a country in Europe I have not visited," he said.
When he sees people in America complain, Nkafu just shakes his head.
"Traveling is extremely educating. The more I travel, the more I value the United States. Anybody born in this country has no right to complain," he said. "Even the poorest person in this country has no right to complain. Having traveled and having come from Africa, I think I'm living in heaven in the United States. Yeah, it has its own challenges. But you couldn't ask for more. It’s like heaven on earth. That is a blessing that God has given to this country."