McGough set meeting
LARGO — The McGough Nature Park boardwalk needs to be reconstructed to maintain durability, safety and comfort, and city team members are applying for a grant to fund significant updates to the boardwalk.
Area residents are invited to join a community meeting on the subject on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 9:30- 10:30am at McGough Nature Park.
The park is located at 11901 146th St. N.
Anderson to Dean's List
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Springfield College has named Jarrett Anderson of Largo to the dean's list for academic excellence for the fall semester.
Anderson has a primary major of Applied Exercise Science.
Dean's List criteria mean a student must have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded coursework for the term and a minimum semester grade average of 3.5 for the term.
Community Center hosts craft classes
LARGO — The Largo Community Center is hosting a variety of craft workshops for adults that focus on different craft projects for all ages.
The workshops include a Spring Silk Floral Wreath session on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 9-11am ($25) and a Easter Floral Basket session on Saturday, April 1, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. ($30).
Materials are included in the cost of each class. Register now in person at the Largo Community Center or call 727-518-3131.
Largo Community Center is located at 400 Alt. Keene Road.
