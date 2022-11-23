HCA Largo Hospital gets ‘A’ safety grade
LARGO — HCA Florida Largo Hospital has received an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group. This national distinction notes the hospital’s achievements in protecting hospital patients from preventable harm and errors.
The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization with a 10-year history of assigning letter grades to general hospitals throughout the United States, based on a hospital’s ability to prevent medical errors and harm to patients.
Hospital Safety Grade results are based on more than 30 national performance measures and are updated each fall and spring.
Extrication competitors
The Largo Extrication Team was scheduled to travel to Miami-Dade Nov. 18-20 for a three-day extrication competition hosted by the North American Vehicle Rescue Association. The team of firefighters from Largo Fire Rescue has trained throughout the year to learn techniques in vehicle extrication, utilizing tools such as “The Jaws of Life.” Mastering vehicle extrication techniques are vital to providing enhanced lifesaving skills that can be applied in a real motor vehicle collision emergency. The team conducts trainings for Largo Fire Rescue members, as well as other neighboring fire departments in Pinellas County
Pinellas man claims $1 million scratch-off prize
TALLAHASSEE — Glenn Shukas, 70, of Largo, has claimed a $1 million prize from the Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme scratch-off game.
He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000, the Florida Lottery said in a press release.
Shukas purchased his winning ticket from Publix, 857 West Bay Drive, Largo.
Largo swears in commissioners
LARGO — Four city commissioners were sworn into office Nov. 15 as the City Commission celebrated promotion of a police officer and the support of the Largo Elks Lodge.
Assistant City Attorney Nikki Day administered the oath of office to new commissioners Curtis Holmes and Chris Johnson as well as current commissioners Michael Smith and Donna Holck.
Later in the meeting, Holck was appointed vice mayor for a one-year term.
The Largo Police Department and City Commission also recognized the promotion of Officer Rich Monche to the rank of sergeant.
Largo Police Senior Services Officer Joel Quattlebaum presented a plaque of appreciation to Largo Elks Lodge 2159 for their continued support.
During the past three years, the department’s Senior Services Division has received more than $17,500 in funds from the lodge that are used as part of an Emergency Financial Assistance Fund for Largo seniors during emergency response and crisis intervention efforts on calls for service. This year, the Elks Lodge has donated $9,692.
Big Lots to open new Seminole store
LARGO — Big Lots, Inc., will host the grand opening of its newest store at 11912 Seminole Blvd. in Largo on Saturday, Dec. 10.
Shoppers can expect doorbuster offers at the store’s grand opening as well as scratch-off cards given to the first 100 customers each day with the potential of up to $250 off a purchase. Both offers will be valid throughout the grand opening weekend, Saturday, Dec. 10, and Sunday, Dec. 11.
For more information on Big Lots and job openings, visit biglots.com or follow Big Lots on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.
