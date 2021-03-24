LARGO — City Manager Henry Schubert is getting a pay raise after receiving another glowing review from city commissioners March 16.
Commissioners filled out evaluation forms that included nine categories of rating criteria. Schubert received an overall score of 2.8 on a 3.0 scale, with 3.0 representing exceeds expectations.
Starting April 1 his annual pay will jump from $208,296 to $216,357, which is the same 4% increase non-represented employees were slated to receive in the fiscal year 2021 budget.
Commissioners voted 6-0 to the salary hike, with Mayor Woody Brown absent.
Schubert, who has worked for the city since 1980, has been city manager since 2016. The 2.8 score this year is actually a decrease from the past two years when he received 2.82 and 2.89, respectively.
“I think the city’s made great strides under his leadership,” Commissioner John Carroll said. “I think the organization, the administration, the leadership team, relationships with other governmental entities and the community in general has really been great under Mr. Schubert’s leadership.”
Carroll’s peers agreed that Schubert has taken the city in the right direction.
“He is professional, he is informed, he understands the issues,” Commissioner Eric Gerard said. “He’s forward-thinking and leads a great team and has really shown what the city can be and is moving us forward in exemplary fashion.”
The sole piece of criticism came from Mayor Woody Brown, who wrote on his evaluation that the city needs to improve its relationship with the Pinellas County School District, whose administrative offices are in Largo.
“It was disheartening to hear from the school district’s leadership that there is a lack of cooperation from our city,” Brown wrote. “I know we are working to fix this. It needs to be a high priority for the sake of our city.”
Commissioner Michael Smith said he agreed with Brown, but thought Schubert was up to the task.
“I think that’s something we should take up and improve,” Smith said. “But I see under your leadership we can do that. We can accomplish that.”
Brown and Commissioners Jamie Robinson, Samantha Fenger and Donna Holck also praised Schubert for his leadership during the past year.
“2020 was an interesting year,” Brown wrote in his review. “COVID provided a ton of unexpected challenges that tested the resiliency of the entire team. Despite these challenges, our organization continued to take bold and exciting steps that will solidify Largo as the community of choice in Tampa Bay.”
In other news
• Commissioners voted 6-0 to approve a $475,274 contract with Wannamacher Jensen Architects to design a new building at Bayhead Action Park on Seminole Boulevard.
This project aims to replace the Bayhead Teen Building, which was constructed in 1970, with a resilient, sustainable building that has flexible space to serve the diverse interests of park users.
• Commissioners approved on first reading an ordinance that transferred $6.2 million into a newly created City Hall Capital Project fund that will account for all expenditures related to the project.
Those funds include $3.1 million for real estate acquisition and closing costs of six properties on the 400 block of the north side of West Bay Drive.
Other expenses include $2.2 million for the first phase of design; $300,000 for loan administration; $300,000 for preconstruction work; and $300,000 for legal and financial services for debt issuance.