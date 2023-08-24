LARGO — The Largo Public Library will launch Welcoming Week Friday, Sept. 8, from 3-5 p.m.
Welcoming Week is an annual campaign that celebrates the work in communities to become welcoming places for all, including immigrants. The event allows individuals and organizations to showcase their values through events and initiatives that foster connections and collaboration between immigrants and non-immigrants and belonging for all.
The Palm Harbor and Pinellas Park public libraries also sponsor the Welcoming Week Launch Event. Support local refugee families through resettlement by donating new and unused household items to the Largo Public Library, Barbara S. Ponce Public Library in Pinellas Park, and Palm Harbor Library from Sept. 8 until Oct. 7.
Visit LargoPublicLibrary.org/WelcomingWeek for a complete list of donation items and ways to give online.