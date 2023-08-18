Construction on mixed-use apartment complex expected to begin in spring
LARGO — A developer and its architect have made some tweaks, but their project to construct an apartment complex with commercial space along West Bay Drive continues to make progress.
At this point, city officials are expecting permitting to be completed and construction to begin in the spring.
On Aug. 8, developer Property Markets Group and its architectural firm, Baker Barrios Architects, shared an updated site plan and renderings for the 500-600 blocks of West Bay Drive, which is adjacent to the city’s Horizon West Bay project that is under construction.
The major components of PMG’s plan have not changed much. They still include 276 market-rate apartments in two buildings, one on each block. One building will have 18,000 square feet of commercial space on the ground floor and the other will have 13,000 square feet.
The biggest change has to do with parking. The original plan called for a parking garage in each building. Now, parking will be consolidated into one garage on the 500 block and a pool in a courtyard will replace one of the parking garages.
To accommodate residents, a covered walkway between the two buildings has been added.
Planning Manager Alicia Parinello assured city commissioners that it would be high enough for trucks to clear.
Commissioner Curtis Holmes expressed the most concern about the plans for parking, which include 320 total spots for both residential and retail.
City planner Taylor Hague said the plan was well within the code, which requires one space per unit and one space per 400 square feet of commercial space.
Holmes, however, remained skeptical and wondered how many people would need to use the new garage for the neighboring City Hall project.
“I think you’re going to find a lot of your parking is going to land in that building,” he said.
Mayor Woody Brown said he shared some of Holmes’ concern but that urban redevelopment strategies tend to require less parking.
“I think more and more cities are making parking requirements less and less as we’re moving forward,” Brown said. “There are some cities that aren’t requiring any. They are leaving it up to the developer. Like, you’ve got to make a project that works for you and allowing them to figure out how much parking works for them.”
Commissioners approved the design changes, but there are still several steps before any ground will be broken.
In order to achieve the density it needs to make the project financially feasible, PMG will be the first in the city to utilize a density averaging ordinance, which allows a transfer of development rights from contiguous parcels to support the proposed density and intensity.
The measure allows the developer to negotiate with neighboring property owners in order to transfer underused density.
In the fall, the commission must approve those agreements.
Thus far, the commission appears pleased with the plans for the project.
“I like the consistency from City Hall to their proposed project,” Commissioner Michael Smith said. “I’m very happy with that. I like the flow.”