The last time Largo won a district championship in boys soccer, the players on this year’s team were not even born. The Packers snapped a 25-year drought by defeating Countryside 5-1 for the Class 6A, District 10 title.
“It’s been quite a while. It’s big,” said coach Aaron Tallbacka, adding that his players are “most excited about getting that 2023 banner up in the gym.”
Once the banner is hung up it will pay homage to this year’s team that went 10-5-4 and advanced to the region quarterfinals. It will be the first district championship banner since 1998.
Unfortunately, the Packers lost 1-0 at Fort Myers, marking the second straight season they lost in that round. Largo made the region quarterfinals as a district runner-up last year.
Tallbacka said back-to-back regional appearances and a district title “is something you can build off.”
In the district final, Cameron Harris, who finished the season with a team-leading 17 goals, had a hat trick with Donovan Dukes and Gurami Pureliani each scoring once. Aidan Drielick, Jack Matthews, Ryan Phanamath, Joshua Pu and Max Winstead had assists.
Elsewhere, Osceola won the 5A-9 championship by defeating Hollins 4-1 in the semifinals and Northeast 2-0 in the final.
Devin Daughtry and Aron Martinaj each scored goals against the Vikings with teammates Carlo De Castro and Aaron Ristorcelli adding assists. That lead was more than enough for goalkeeper Stryker Williams, who made eight saves for the shutout.
With a lineup of 17 sophomores and just four seniors, the Warriors could repeat as district champions.
“I think we’ve got a couple of years of being very good,” coach Ian Matthews said. “Defense wins games and that’s what we’re doing. The games are all close.”
Osceola’s run ended Feb. 15 when it lost 2-1 to Naples in the regional final, falling just short of the final four.
Falcons soar
In Class 4A-9, resurgent Dunedin capped a remarkable turnaround by winning the district title. The Falcons, who struggled early in the season, overcame a 1-5-3 record to post a 7-0-1 mark before the regionals.
Dunedin beat Hudson 4-2 in the semifinals before a 3-0 shutout of Tarpon Springs in the final.
Aiden Walker led Dunedin with a goal and an assist against the Spongers. The other goals were scored by Bryan Bautista and Aimar Pioquinto. Riley Reukauf had an assist.
The season ended for the Falcons with a 5-0 region quarterfinal loss to DeSoto County.