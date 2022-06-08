CLEARWATER — Pinellas County commissioners got an update during their June 2 work session on a new master plan and recommendations for the Pinewood Cultural Park campus in Largo.
Spencer Curtis, North District operations manager for parks and conservation resources, presented information on what’s been going on the last few years, including a project overview and technical analysis, as well as public and stakeholder engagement, findings and recommendations.
Pinewood Cultural Park consists of a 170-acre campus with a main entrance at 12520 Ulmerton Road in Largo. It is home to Heritage Village, Florida Botanical Gardens and Creative Pinellas. It houses the offices of Parks and Conservation Resources and Pinellas County Extension.
Animal Services as well as Safety and Emergency Services also are located on the campus. In addition, the site includes an 80-acre former landfill and P2000 Preservation Land, which was purchased as part of a land acquisition program passed by the Florida Legislature in 1990.
Trying to find a way for the different entities to exist and thrive has proven to be challenging over the years, Curtis said. For the last decade staff has been working on developing plans that make the best use of the site’s diversity and enhance all of its entities as well as its under-utilized parts.
Staff was asked to create an updated cohesive master plan with the help of RS&H, a consultant which provides architectural design and design service and more. Goals include creating a guiding document for program and site management while enhancing site sustainability and maximizing existing infrastructure to meet current and future needs, Curtis said.
The plan also has to create a brand identity to increase public awareness and marketing opportunities while improving the visitor experience and maintaining a safe and secure environment.
In September 2020, work started with a review of historical documents going back to 1997, when the first master plan map was developed for Florida Botanical Gardens, Heritage Village and the Gulf Coast Arts Center, Curtis said. The history of the facility along with tenant agreements and use of property was reviewed, plus environmental conditions of the site and project branding and design.
For October 2020-October 2021, multi-day site reviews and stakeholder meetings were conducted to determine existing conditions and provide an inventory and analysis of the site. From November 2021-January 2022, a survey that included the public and stakeholders was conducted as well as stakeholder engagements.
From January 2022-May 2022, data was reviewed and analyzed. Then recommendations were developed along with a draft plan.
Curtis said of the 144 survey responses, 78% had visited Florida Botanical Gardens and/or Heritage Village in the past and 76% said they visit Pinewood Cultural Park three-four times a year. Most visit to exercise or for sightseeing and educational purposes. Others go to the park for special events or to work or volunteer.
The top five improvements from those surveyed were for restroom facilities; food and drink amenities; expansions at the Pinellas County History Museum; increase in seasonal and planned events; and the addition of more shade using trees or pavilions or other means.
Commissioners Janet Long and Karen Seel questioned the low number of survey responses. They were concerned that there wasn’t more participation from the public, which Seel said could have brought in more fresh ideas. Curtis said the survey had been advertised online and via email mostly when Holiday Lights in the Gardens was happening. Holiday Lights is one of the Botanical Gardens most popular events.
Curtis said one of the recommendations is to move the site entrance off Ulmerton Road to help revitalize the museum complex, parking and grounds. The plan calls for using the entrance off Walsingham as the main entrance instead.
Curtis said using the entrance across the street from Walsingham Park also would provide more space for parking. Seel wasn’t a fan of moving the entrance. She said if people couldn’t find it off Ulmerton Road, it was doubtful they would have better luck using Walsingham Road, which is much smaller.
Regardless of where the entrance is located, commissioners suggested that changes be made to make it certain that you’re coming into a garden.
Curtis said another recommendation involved using underutilized facilities by relocating functions, staff and storage. Seel and Commissioner Pat Gerard objected to an idea to move anything into space used by Creative Pinellas for storage in between active exhibits.
The county is looking for ways to make Pinewood Cultural Park more self-sustaining. Curtis said some think the problem is that it has multiple entities in charge of its operations, and none are looking out for the park as a whole. The new master plan would include a coordinator for the entire park. The coordinator would be responsible for program and event management, Curtis said.
Seel said she didn’t think the solution was as simple as reprogramming and changing the way it is managed. She thinks it should have more of an enterprise approach. No one argued with her, although some made it clear that the site should not include any commercial enterprises.
“I don’t think this is going to change much of anything,” Seel said.
The proposed master plan also considers short-term and long-term needs and objectives, as well as potential solutions for challenges due to the diversity of the site’s tenants, Curtis said.
Other recommendations included implementing comprehensive site signage, making investments in upgrades such as bathrooms, lighting, programing and parking, as well as investing in better connectivity by linking to adjacent parks, closing sidewalk gaps and replacing failing infrastructure.
Curtis reviewed some of the projects planned for the park now including a $2.7 million storage facility at Heritage Village. The second is design and engineering for the McKay Creek Greenway, cost to be determined, and an estimated $5.4 million for rehabilitation of the former landfill on 119th Street.
Current projects at Florida Botanical Gardens include construction of the Majeed Discovery Garden (children’s garden) and renovation of the tropical pavilion.
Next steps include a final stakeholder meeting where draft comments will be addressed, and final reports will be submitted. In addition, recommendations will be evaluated and prioritized.
Curtis said the final report would establish Parks and Conservation Resources as site manager for Pinewood Cultural Park. When approved, the master plan would become the guiding plan for the entire campus.
Commissioner Dave Eggers was concerned about the number of responsibilities under “one umbrella — almost too much,” he said.
He said before the subject came up for the work session he didn’t know the name of the Pinewood Cultural Park campus. He’s not sure that the public is aware of it either. He agreed with other commissioners that said the recommendations weren’t likely to bring about real change. He said they didn’t seem to capture the imagination and weren’t likely to excite the public now or in the future.
Long said the county had tried for years to turn the area into a public attraction. She’s also not sure the new plans will do what is needed.
“You can put diamonds on a pig, but it is still a pig,” she said.
