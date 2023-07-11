LARGO — After decades of service to Largo, City Manager Henry Schubert’s final day on the job was June 30. But before retiring, he delivered a final message in his last city budget that was released July 1.
In that message, he paints a promising picture of the city’s future and finances that could lead to a decrease in property taxes and an increase in staffing to provide additional services.
“I am extremely proud of the work Team Largo has accomplished in the last year. Our collective commitment to the community and the goals that guide us have resulted in a flexible and resilient organization that can adapt quickly to change and provide the superior services our community relies upon,” Schubert wrote.
The proposed budget for fiscal year 2023-24 includes gross expenditures of just over $252 million, including $107.3 million for the general fund.
The budget reflects a 3% spending decrease from the previous year, when capital construction costs included a significant one-time expenditure for Horizon West Bay construction.
Additionally, projects funded through federal COVID relief funds have been re-budgeted for FY 2024, Schubert wrote. Therefore, major construction costs are planned for the coming year, including Fire Station 39, the Southwest Recreation Center pool and dive tower, and numerous road, stormwater and wastewater infrastructure projects.
Property taxes
The Pinellas County Property Appraiser delivered more good news for the city recently, reporting that its taxable value had increased by 11.54% to $7.55 billion. It’s the 11th consecutive year that the city’s value has increased, dating to 2013 when the value was $3.24 billion.
Therefore, Schubert has proposed decreasing the property tax rate to 5.49 mills, or $5.49 in taxes for every $1,000 of assessed taxable value.
“This millage rate is a reduction from the previous millage rate of 5.5200 mills, which allows for a reduction in the property tax rate while still providing the financial resources needed in order to pay for the continued unprecedented increases in personnel and operating costs,” Schubert said.
Because of the large increase in property values, however, many homeowners will still see an increase in their bills and the rate is considered a 9.35% tax increase
The new rate of 5.49 mills would also generate an additional $3.87 million over the previous budget.
Rate increases
Residents will receive some higher bills in other areas as well.
The budget proposes a 12% rate hike for wastewater in order to fund “significant capital improvements in the community and the increasing cost of operations,” the budget states. More rate hikes between 5% and 10% are also planned in the future.
Stormwater rates are also scheduled to increase by 20%, which will mark the second of a five-year plan to increase rates in order to fund an additional $7 million per year to address a backlog in maintenance and capital improvements, according to the budget.
Those teeing it up at the Largo Golf Course will also have to shell out an additional dollar to play a round when the city implements a rate increase. Green fees will continue to increase $1 each year through FY2028.
Staff and salaries
The city’s strategic priorities for this budget included investing in city staff and addressing capacity issues.
“City services are delivered by our team members, and when they are cared for, valued, and equipped with the proper training and tools, the positive impact is felt by the community we serve,” Schubert wrote.
In order to follow through, the proposed budget features an additional 16 full-time equivalents up to 992 FTEs.
Highlighting those new hires will be some help for the police and fire departments.
Four paramedics funded by Pinellas County will be stationed at Fire Station 42 to support peak demand times. Largo Fire Rescue will also be adding three new firefighter/paramedics to bolster the department.
Two new officers will be joining the police department, including an officer to support the city’s Homeless Outreach initiative.
A mix of pay increases are also scheduled for general employees and the public safety departments, including 4% salary hikes for rank-and-file workers represented by the union.
Projects and initiatives
The budget includes a mix of low- and high-dollar projects on the horizon.
Big-ticket infrastructure improvements include $9.4 million for the Rosery Road Community Street project, $1.5 million for building repairs of the city’s biosolids facility, and $2.4 million for the long-planned West Bay Drive Complete Streets project in partnership with Pinellas County.
Projects that focus on community pride include $79,000 for Ulmer Park improvements, $2.1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for upgrades to neighborhood parks and public spaces, $85,000 for a raised midblock crossing at First Avenue Northwest downtown, and $50,000 for underground powerlines along West Bay Drive downtown.
Sustainability and resilience efforts include $320,000 for an aquatic environmental workboat, $45,000 for a nonprofit partnership to help support litter removal and $150,000 for a solar installation program.
Looking ahead
Assistant City Manager Maggie Paluch has been named acting city manager while a nationwide search is conducted.
The review of the proposed budget and its implementation will be carried out by Paluch.
On Friday, July 14, a joint City Commission/Finance Advisory Board work session is scheduled to discuss the budget.
On July 18, the commission will establish the maximum property tax rate that will be mailed to residents.
On Sept. 18, the commission will approve the final budget and millage rate for the new fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1.