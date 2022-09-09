LARGO — Several Elison Senior Living of Pinecrest residents recent walked the runway at the senior living community, as the facility hosted a fashion show featuring a handful of residents decked out in colorful attire.
According to Elison officials, the residents were thrilled to walk the faux catwalk, as the event represented another in a long line of fun events at the senior living community at 1150 Eighth Ave. SW, including a wedding vow renewal ceremony with nearly two dozen couples held on Valentine’s Day.
“There’s just so much love in this place,” Karen McFarlin, Elison’s executive director, said after the Feb. 14 ceremony, which featured 23 couples with a combined 1,300 years of marital bliss. “All these senior living facilities offer similar amenities, but here it’s about camaraderie, companionship, and love. Not just on Valentine’s Day, but every day, and you just don’t see that much anymore. The thing I’m most proud of is the feeling you get when you’re here. We truly are one big happy family!”
In May, staff held a party for Max, Lifestyle Director Diana Baldwin’s comfort dog who quickly became a big hit in the Elison offices and apartments.
“He brings a lot of laughter, joy and comfort to the residents,” said Baldwin, who recently won an Inspire Award for her dedication to the community. “He goes to their apartments and sits with the residents and watches TV, and residents will walk with him and just get their puppy love from him. He really brings a lot of joy to a lot of people here.”