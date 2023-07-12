For the first time since 2016, the city of Largo has a new chief executive.
Henry Schubert, Largo's city manager since 2016 and a city employee since 1980, retired June 30.
The 69-year-old told Tampa Bay Newspapers earlier this year that he wanted to leave on a high note.
“I love this community. I love the job. I have a great City Commission to work with. Great staff. It's time to leave when things are going very well,” he said.
A nationwide search is underway to find Schubert’s replacement. In the meantime, Assistant City Manager Maggie Paluch has been promoted to acting city manager
Paluch joined the city four years ago. Previously she was the city manager in Alamogordo, New Mexico.
In the past two years, Paluch was tasked with overseeing the most ambitious project in the city’s history, its new mixed-use municipal complex Horizon West Bay that is currently under construction.
Paluch is now leading the search for a new city manager and, according to the city, will be supporting numerous departments during the transition.
To fill Paluch’s post, the city has turned to its Performance & Budget director, Meridy Semones, who will act as the assistant city manager. Semones has worked for the city for 15 years and has spent many of those years leading the city’s budget process, strategic planning efforts, and the High-Performance Organization initiative.
In May, Semones applied for the role of town administrator in Redington Shores. Of 53 candidates, she had made it to the final six, but she eventually withdrew from consideration.
The search for Schubert’s replacement is being conducted by Strategic Government Resources, who is seeking a “dynamic, visionary, and decisive servant leader with a commitment to professionalism,” according to the city.
The first review of applications was in mid-June, and the City Commission is expected to interview finalists in August.
When the details are finalized, city staff, residents, and business owners will be invited to meet the candidates.
Housing initiative kicks off
The city of Largo has launched a new initiative, Housing for All, that aims to explore opportunities to create a variety of housing types throughout the city.
According to the city, the initiative seeks to examine policies and standards to ensure the housing supply meets the needs of various households and supports a high quality of life.
A kickoff forum for the campaign will be held Monday, July 24, from 6 to 8 p.m., at City Hall, 201 Highland Ave.
The Housing for All initiative will include:
• A housing needs analysis with projections over the next 10 years.
• Evaluation of city codes as well as model codes from other jurisdictions.
• Recommended code changes that allow different types/scale of housing to serve various housing needs.
• Graphic depictions on model sites in Largo to visually explain the potential changes.
Those who wish to attend the kickoff forum can RSVP online by visiting largo.com. RSVP is not required to attend. For those unable to attend, a community survey will be available soon.
Road projects
City staff are finalizing the Gladys Street roadway plan in Southwest Largo. The project site includes Gladys Street from Dryer Avenue to Wilcox Road.
The work will include pavement improvements, curb ramp and sidewalk repairs, sidewalk extensions, and some traffic calming measures.
Proposed measures include a raised crosswalk near Southwest Recreation Center, a speed table south of 134th Avenue, a raised intersection at 21st Avenue Southwest and a raised crosswalk near Hillsdale Avenue.
Pinellas County is also finalizing its design plans for potable water relocations along and across Gladys Street to ensure that all infrastructure repairs under the roadway are completed before the city begins its project.
For questions, contact Largo Engineering Services’ Litianyu Zhu at 727-587-6713, ext. 4420 or email lzhu@largo.com.
On July 10, the city’s contractor began work on a new reclaimed water main along First Avenue Northwest from the Pinellas Trail (Howard Drive Northwest) to the Horizon West Bay property at Fourth Street Northwest.
The extension aims to provide a source of cooling to the entire Horizon property and will also provide irrigation water for the future apartment complex in the 500-600 block of West Bay Drive.
Construction will consist of open trenching in the south (eastbound) lane of First Avenue Northwest, beginning at Howard Drive and progressing to the east. The contractor plans to work block by block and to restore the road surface at the end of each day. On Clearwater-Largo Road, the pipe will be installed via subsurface directional boring to avoid traffic impacts there. Construction is expected to take six months.