LARGO – City Commissioners celebrated Team Members of the Quarter on July 19.
The program recognizes up to four team members and one team manager quarterly for exemplifying Largo values. Those honored included:
• Officer Stephen Malandro, Largo Police Department: Malandro, the department’s Homeless Outreach Officer, helped a woman living in her car whose vehicle had broken down. He and the department’s mental health liaison officer worked to have her car repaired at no cost by automotive repair students at Pinellas Technical College.
• Danielle Garrigan, Recreation Leader I at Recreation, Parks & Arts: The lead instructor for the Highland pre-school, Garrigan volunteered to be the lead instructor for a similar program at Southwest after that instructor resigned. She taught the Highland classes in the morning and the Southwest program in the afternoon.
• Valerie Knight, HR Business Partner Senior in Human Resources: Knight recently spearheaded the city’s first city-wide Job Fair that resulted in 125 attendees and involved most of the city’s departments.
• Alicia Vellardita, Office Administrator in Human Resources: She was cited for “working tirelessly making sure that all of her HR duties are taken care of and then also helps anyone else who calls or e-mails her with problems, issues or concerns. If Alicia doesn't know the answer she finds it – she communicates and always responds back.”
• Team Manager of the Quarter: Andres Henjes, Streets and Stormwater Supervisor in Public Works: Henjes reevaluated a mowing contract and found a way to save about $32,000. He also suggested the purchase of new equipment that could create annual savings in the mowing contract by $100,000.
In other action, the commission accepted a check for $32,595 from the Central Park Performing Arts Foundation to support the annual Childrens’ Series and summer theater camp scholarships.