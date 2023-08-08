LARGO — A developer whose previous attempt at building apartments on a local parcel of land was thwarted by neighborhood opposition is back with an even bigger proposal, thanks to a recent move by the state Legislature.
In October 2021, city commissioners shot down a proposal by Belleair Development Group to build a 231-unit apartment complex on a 15.5-acre tract near Largo Middle School at Eighth Avenue Southeast and Donegan Road, a short hop from Largo Central Park.
Prior to that decision, several neighbors from a mobile home park and other nearby homes aired fears about increased traffic and crime. They also argued there was no reason to allow a land-use change from the current industrial and agricultural designation for the mostly vacant acreage, listed as 800 Eighth Ave.
After the rejection, Belleair Development owner Carlos Yepes said the firm still would purchase the tract with an eye toward developing it — likely for industrial tenants — and by Dec. 30 it did just that, acquiring the property from Genesis Communications of Tampa Bay for $3.1 million.
But then in March, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law the Live Local Act, which allows industrial tracts to be developed for residential usage if 40% of the units are designated as “workforce housing,” a move by the Legislature to spur affordable housing development statewide. Under the act, such units can only be rented to households with incomes up to 120% of the Area Median Income.
The law also allows developers to circumvent local municipalities that previously would’ve had to approve the land-use change.
That activity in Tallahassee prompted Pinellas Park-based Belleair Development in mid-July to approach Largo planning staff with a site plan for a new residential proposal for the Eighth Avenue site, dubbed Allora Largo.
Details of what the proposal will look like when it comes back to city staff in a formal development application are subject to change. But early indications are that it likely will be significantly higher density than the last proposal.
As a next step in the pre-application process, representatives of Belleair Development met with the city’s development review committee on Aug. 2.
“It is a very preliminary site plan at this point (and) 336 units was the concept that was discussed,” Largo’s community development director, Cheryl Reed, said following the development review committee session. “When he (Yepes) submits his final plans, there could be a change, but at the moment he is proposing the 336 units.”
The site plan submitted by Belleair Development shows the units spread among seven four-story buildings and also shows a clubhouse.
“We could do literally 600 units there, but it’s not what we want to do, as we want to provide for green space and some recreational opportunities,” Yepes said. “One important thing is that this is a workforce housing development. You have to make $48,000 for a single person to live there. People have the misconception that workforce housing is low-income housing. It’s not at all.”
Preliminary plans by Belleair Development suggest that one-bedroom units will be rented for about $2,000 and two-bedrooms for about $2,400. Workforce-designated units will be rented for less.
“It can’t exceed 30% of their income, and we have to provide an allowance for utilities,” Yepes said. “It will be less than market, for sure.”
Asked if there was a chance that more than 40% of the units would be rented at workforce-income levels, he said, “The market will dictate that.”
Yepes said he’s confident that any new neighborhood traffic generated by the Allora Largo apartments will be less than what would have been true with an industrial project.
“We were pretty far along with that before the law was passed,” he added. “But when this bill came along we switched, because it gave us the opportunity to provide housing. We’re doing similar things in Pasco County and in The Villages and in Hillsborough County. There’s a real (housing) crisis out there and we’re trying to help, though of course there is a profit margin.”
The city will schedule a Neighborhood Information Meeting, likely sometime in the next month or so, as part of its standard process for such projects. Yepes said that he intends to file his final project plan with the city soon after that meeting with residents and that other than some reconfigured building alignments “it probably won’t change very much.”
Community Development staff will invite residents within 1,500 feet of the property to the meeting — the same neighborhood notified when Belleair Development first proposed a multifamily development on the property in 2021.
Reed stressed the meeting will be held solely for information purposes.
“It is not an opportunity for the community to make unreasonable demands of the developer or to indicate they don’t want the development to happen,” she said.
An early notice of the intent to hold such a meeting recently was mailed to 119 neighborhood residents.
“Please be on the lookout for an upcoming letter sent by the U.S. Postal Service regarding a potential development project in your neighborhood,” the notice stated. “The developer proposing the project will be required to hold a Neighborhood Information Meeting about the proposed project. The date of this meeting is yet to be determined, and the meeting will be held at Largo City Hall.”
After the early heads-up was mailed to residents, Maggie Paluch, Largo’s acting city manager, told Tampa Bay Newspapers, “We wanted to make sure that the neighborhood residents were aware of the proposed development and have enough time to make themselves available to attend the Neighborhood Information Meeting.”
Regardless of how the neighbors react to the latest housing proposal, it’s likely the city’s final staff review will focus only on whether the project requires any code variances. Reed said it doesn’t appear there are any issues of a magnitude requiring another vote by city commissioners.
But in an additional outreach to residents of the neighborhood — sometimes referred to as the Lake Allison section — the city recently added a page to its municipal website detailing mandates of the Live Local Act — www.Largo.com/LiveLocalAct.
The page will be updated each time a city-based development project is proposed under the act.