LARGO -- City leaders say a new park is heralding a new spirit of cooperation between the city of Largo, Pinellas County and the School Board.
On April 18, city commissioners paved the way for the new High Point Community Park by giving initial approval to annex roughly 72 acres of property owned by the school district, which includes the site of the former High Point Elementary School.
“It’s a park that will be developed by Pinellas County on School Board-owned property and will be operated and maintained by the city of Largo,” City Manager Henry Schubert said. “So I think that’s just a wonderful opportunity for all three governments to join together to provide recreational opportunities for an underserved portion of both our city and unincorporated Pinellas County.”
According to the county, the park will serve students of High Point Elementary during school hours and will be open to the residents of the High Point community after school hours and on the weekends. It will include amenities such as multipurpose athletic fields, basketball courts, lighting, a playground, walking trail, picnic shelter and restrooms adjacent.
Design is ongoing through the summer and construction is expected to begin in the spring 2024 and wrap up in the fall 2025.
Building bonds
However, before any park improvements could be pursued, fences needed to be mended first, city officials said.
Schubert said he first discussed annexation of the property with then-school Superintendent Mike Grego shortly after he became city manager, which was more than seven years ago.
At that time, the School Board was not interested in annexing the properties for various reasons, he said.
“One was their belief that the city and the county were still at odds regarding annexation, which we’re all happy to say those annexation wars of the past are in the past,” he said.
Another reason, he said, was a strained relationship between the city and the School Board.
“There was not a good relationship … not a cooperative relationship between our Recreation, Parks and Arts Department and the school system.”
He said RPA director Krista Pincince has worked hard to repair that relationship. Pincince took over the role from longtime director Joan Byrne, who was fired in July 2021.
“I’m happy to say we have a very, very good mutually beneficial relationship now with the school system regarding joint use of facilities and things like having swim meets now at Southwest Rec,” Schubert said.
Schubert added that Pinellas County administration also advocated on Largo’s behalf with the school district.
To sweeten the deal, the annexation agreement provided several incentives to the school district, including reimbursing it for costs up to $25,000 associated with the connection to the city's reclaimed water system. The city has also agreed to waive solid waste collection fees for all schools in the city when they are not providing education services.
Maybe most importantly, the city’s Recreation Parks and Arts Department will coordinate with the school district to provide recreational programming on the property.
Commissioner Jamie Robinson said the project shows the city’s efforts to repair the relationship has paid off.
“You don’t ever see three government organizations getting in the same sandbox and playing together. So it’s a great effort on everybody’s behalf and thank you very much, because this is a very underserved part of our community and anything we can do to improve those efforts out there is just fantastic,” he said.
Schubert said Mayor Woody Brown also played a key role in improving the relationship.
Brown reciprocated the praise of Schubert, adding that the city now offers a different outlook on how it deals with the school system.
“The attitude now is to lift up our schools and make them better, so I think that’s a great way to approach things,” he said. “I think in my interaction with School Board members as well as admin over there, they see the change in what we’re willing to do and how we are here to help them, and they are now here to help us as well. They are proud to be here in Largo and I think we just want to keep that going.”