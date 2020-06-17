LARGO — Mayor Woody Brown says brick streets bring many positive attributes to the city of Largo.
They add to the historic character of a neighborhood, slow down drivers, and require much less maintenance than roads paved with asphalt.
So, he wants to do what he can to preserve the 20-plus brick streets that remain, which is why city leaders agreed June 9 to move closer toward creating an ordinance that would prohibit the city from paving over or removing the streets without commission approval.
“I thought it was worthy of putting an ordinance on the books,” Brown said. “We’re not saying that all these brick roads are going to stay forever. And we’re not saying that we’re going to spend the money to rehabilitate any of them, but before they’re removed, it’s going to come to this commission. And I think that’s important.”
The majority of the city’s brick streets, which date to the 1920s when the city was founded, are in the downtown area near West Bay Drive and Seminole Boulevard.
Brown, whose chiropractic office sits along one of those roads, said he asked city staff to create the ordinance after having discussions with residents who lost some of their brick roads in a past stormwater project.
In 2005, residents petitioned the city to salvage the roads that were in need of drainage improvements, and Brown said he would like to avoid such a tangle again. Or at least give them a chance to make their case.
“The big thing about coming to this commission is it’s a public meeting,” he said. “So, we’re going to inform the public before we remove a brick road in front of somebody’s house.”
The ordinance would also include an official list of both streets with exposed brick and those that have been paved over with asphalt.
The ordinance doesn’t call for it, but Commissioner Curtis Holmes asked how much it would cost to restore a brick road that had been paved over.
A lot, according to Engineering Services Director Jerald Woloszynski.
He said one quote the city received to just remove the asphalt overlay was $51 a square foot.
“The true challenge is to figure out what was damaged before the layer went on it,” he said.
Restoring the bricks themselves and some of the subbase then costs about $250 a square yard.
Woloszynski said engineering staff has also created a brick street and granite curbing preservation policy that could also improve the condition of the streets on an opportunistic basis across the city.
There would be a few exemptions to the ordinance, however, such as removing granite curbing to make sidewalks Americans with Disabilities Act compliant, stormwater inlet installations, or driveway installation or modifications.
“I certainly have no issue with these exceptions for stormwater drains and the ADA stuff,” Brown said. “There’s time when what they built in the 1920s isn’t necessarily compliant with today’s world, but where we can preserve it, I’d like to.”
The commission agreed and Woloszynski said staff would bring the commission an ordinance to review sometime in the summer.