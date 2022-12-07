Largo woman wins lottery cash
LARGO — Carmelina Cordero, 69, of Largo, has claimed a $1,000 a Week for Life prize from the multi-state Cash4Life™ lottery game from the drawing held on Aug. 11. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1 million.
Cordero purchased her winning ticket from Publix on 10411 Ulmerton Road.
Rapid testing facility opens
LARGO — The retail health franchise Any Lab Test Now has opened an office at 13847 Walsingham Road, Suite J, in the Barclay Square shopping center.
The new location, owned and operated by Eidrian and Ana Garcia, is open six days a week, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The company offers thousands of tests, including general health, DNA, STD, drugs and alcohol and COVID-19. Results are available in minutes and the customer owns the test results.
