St Cyr enters honor society
LEXINGTON, VA — Taylor St Cyr, of Largo, was recently initiated into the Florida Gulf Coast University Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society. The Society welcomed 787 new initiates from 32 universities during March.
Students initiated into the society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than 5% of students on a campus are invited to join each year.
Book revent to feature Penner
LARGO — New York Times bestselling author Sarah Penner will release her new book, The London Séance Society, Thursday, May 18, 6 p.m., at the Largo Library.
The book, set in 1873, follows Vaudeline D'Allaire, an acclaimed spiritualist in Paris, and her understudy Lenna Wickes as they are beckoned to England to solve a high-profile murder.
Register at largopubliclibrary.org.
Flutist to speak on women in jazz
LARGO — Flutist Galen Abdur-Razzaq will speak on the history of women in jazz, Monday, May 15, 6:30 p.m., at the Largo Public Library.
Abdur-Razzaq will highlight the influence women have had on the evolution of jazz and their significant contributions to the art form, while performing some of their music.
Register at largopubliclibrary.org.