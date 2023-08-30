LARGO — Casey McPhee has helped many people find needed books and information in the stacks of the Largo Public Library in the more than 20 years she has worked there. Now, as director of the library, she is asking the public to help her find something even more important: a replacement kidney.
McPhee is seeking the help of a living kidney donor with an O blood type. She has been on the transplant list for the past three years now and is still waiting for a donor. Her mother died of kidney disease, and McPhee is determined to identify a donor to ensure she is around for her son and family long into the future.
Due to the stage of her kidney disease, McPhee must undergo dialysis for nine hours a day, seven days a week. While she must receive extensive treatment, Casey continues to serve as the library director.
Anyone interested in finding out if they are a potential kidney donor should visit McPhee’s Facebook page, “Casey & the Kidney Curveball.”
According to the National Kidney Registry's website KidneyRegistry.org, over 90,000 people in the United States are waiting for a kidney from a deceased donor with the typical wait time being 3-10 years.