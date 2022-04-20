LARGO — A plan to give Bayhead Action Park a makeover is going to have to wait.
City commissioners agreed with staff’s recommendation to pause the project April 12 after construction estimates have more than doubled in the wake of “historic rates of inflation.”
Plans had been moving forward to reconstruct the park at 375 Seminole Blvd. just south of East Bay Drive, and the hope was to award a construction contract in the fall.
After receiving public input, Krista Pincince, director of the Recreation, Parks and Arts department, said the $3.2 million project was to include expansion of the sand volleyball courts from four to eight; expanded parking; a new teen challenge course; a new teen rec facility with two classrooms, a multipurpose room and concession area; and new restrooms.
Also, in order to make room for more parking, the basketball court would be relocated to the other side of the skate park, and pickleball court lines would be added.
Several weeks ago, the project’s design planning hit the 60% mark, said Jerald Woloszynski, Engineering Services director. That allowed the contractor to provide a more accurate estimate.
The number came in at $6.85 million.
“The climate we’re in for construction projects, the economy, the supply chain challenge we face around the globe has netted out an extremely expensive project estimate,” he said.
At that point, staff reexamined the project and came up with four options offering smaller price tags but fewer amenities.
The least expensive option, which focused on just adding four volleyball courts, a restroom and concession stand, still came in at nearly $4.8 million.
With other costly recreation projects also coming up, such as a new Parks Administration building, Southwest Pool renovations, Central Park playground replacement, and Performing Arts Center renovations, Pincince suggested the city hit the brakes on Bayhead.
“Staff is actually recommending that we pause on this project and allow us to utilize the funding from this project to potentially cover some of the projects that we anticipate will come in over budget,” she said.
City Manager Henry Schubert said some other long-overdue projects need to take precedence.
“We’re particularly focused on the Parks Administration complex reconstruction and obviously based on what’s going on, we’re concerned we probably don’t have sufficient budget right now for that project,” he said, noting it’s probably the last remaining building from the county fair.
“It’s an historic structure at this point,” he said in jest.
Since the park is still functional, Mayor Woody Brown said it makes sense to tap the brakes on the project.
“It functions out there … as a busy park that’s worthy of consideration for investment, but we’ve got some bigger fish to fry,” he said.
He did recommend reviewing the plans and possibly cherry-picking some improvements, like sidewalk connections or expanded parking.
Pincince and Woloszynski said they would examine what improvements can still be made that wouldn’t impact future construction.
She added staff is looking to see if the building on site can get a facelift in order to hold a teen summer camp there.
“We definitely feel like Bayhead is an important project,” she said. “However, putting the priority on our current facilities we feel is a more important priority at the current time.”