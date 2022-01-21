LARGO — According to the classic 1959 Marilyn Monroe film of the same name, some like it hot.
For Largo businesswoman Michele Northrup, she hopes “some” is more like “a lot.”
Northrup created her Saucy Queen line of tangy salsas and hot sauces more than 15 years ago, and over the past decade and a half she’s sold her products in area stores and fresh markets while attending several annual hot sauce festivals, including I Like It Hot and the Pinellas Pepper Fest.
But after hosting a taco festival in Hillsborough County 15 months ago, Northrup decided to partner with friend Suzanne King of SIK Promotions on the inaugural Pinellas Tacofest, a free event scheduled for Saturday-Sunday, Jan. 29-30, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Largo Events Center, at 6340 126th Ave. N.
“I produced a taco festival in Lutz about a year and a half ago and it was a huge success,” Northrup said during a Jan. 12 phone conversation. “And one thing I found out is almost everyone loves tacos!”
Northrup said since the Lutz event did so well, she wanted to bring her Tacofest to Pinellas County. She said partnering with King was ideal as she specializes in organizing large events while the Saucy Queen specializes in, well, all things spicy.
“We work together well, with both of our strengths coming together in one force,” she explained.
Northrup said Pinellas Tacofest admission and parking are free, the event is pet-friendly and will feature more than 70 food, drink, and merchandise vendors as well as eating challenges, contests, and competitions, including amateur hot sauce and salsa contests on Sunday.
She also noted the Largo Event Center, formerly known as Minnreg Hall, is a “perfect venue” for the two-day event as it offers indoor and outdoor space, and she said she expects a large turnout for the festival.
“I think we’re going to have around 4,000 attendees based on our social media numbers,” she said. “It’s just growing every day. People are really excited. It’s exciting!”