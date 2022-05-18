LARGO — On May 10, Largo Elks Lodge #2159 Veterans Committee members presented their 75th Welcome Home Kit to a veteran through the Bay Pines VA HUD-Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing Office. A Welcome Home Kit provides some of the basic essentials for a veteran moving into a new residence, including dishes, linens, small kitchen appliances and personal hygiene items, according to a press release for the event.
According to lodge officials, 10 Largo Elks members were on hand to meet the veteran who was receiving the kit and to help him load the items into his car. In addition, the organizers of the event, Exalted Ruler Gloria Todd, Lodge Veterans Committee Chairman Bob Behm, and Jeanne Reinhart, presented a $1,000 check to Edgar Solivan, Voluntary Services director for the Bay Pines VA, for the upcoming Stand Down at the VA program. Members of the Largo Elks also visited the Elks Office located in Building 2 on the Bay Pines Campus and met with Johnny Miller, the Elks VAVS representative to Bay Pines.